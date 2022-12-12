'I've Got To Do Better': Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers

After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

While you don't want to lose games regardless, coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that all three losses coming to teams with records currently below .500 increases the frustration.

"Yeah, yeah, it does. Really it's the manner too. It's the manner," Carroll said. "This really happened on the ground. I'm really disappointed in that because I pride myself in thinking we can scheme our way into all kinds of good things to offset that, and I've got to do better."

In their loss to the Panthers, the Seahawks allowed Carolina to rush for 223 yards. Struggling against the run has been a reoccurring issue for the Seahawks, as in their other two recent losses they've given up 161 and 283 rushing yards respectively.

No, Seattle is not completely out of the playoff picture, but with the recent struggles its hopes aren't looking stellar. However, if they cannot perform against teams that are struggling or below .500, then it will be harder and harder to trust their ability to earn a playoff spot once the season ends.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.