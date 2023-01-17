Seahawks' Tariq Woolen, Ken Walker Named Pepsi Rookie of Year Finalists: Full List

Seattle Seahawks rookies Tariq Woolen and Kenneth Walker III took the league by storm this past season.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Tariq Woolen have been named as two of six finalist for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

The duo joins an elite list, including New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions defense end Aidan Hutchinson, New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave and Jets receiver Garrett Wilson.

The winner of the Pepis Rookie of the Year will be decided via fan vote. Voting ends on Friday, Feb. 3.

The official 2022 AP NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the 12th Annual NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Both Woolen and Walker III were revelations for a Seahawks team that was led by vets and other rookies.

Woolen tied the league-lead with six interceptions this past season and was named to the Pro Bowl despite being a fifth-round pick.

Despite not beginning the season as the starter, Walker III finished 12th in rushing yards (1,050), 11th in carries (228) and tied for 10th in rushing touchdowns (nine).

The Seahawks' season ended with a 41-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday, but the team clearly has one of the brightest young corps in the league to build around headed into next year.

