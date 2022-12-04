WATCH: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Ties League Lead with 6th Pick vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen may just have launched himself into the unofficial lead for the Defensive Rookie of Year.

The Seahawks entered SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday looking to snap a two-game slide. Woolen aided in those efforts late in the first half, as he snagged a leaping interception in traffic off a pass from Rams quarterback John Wolford.

The pick tied Woolen with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson -- who was recently placed on injured reserve -- for a league-leading six interceptions.

Before Sunday, Woolen hadn't had an interception since Seattle's 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany in Week 10. That interception came in the strangest of fashions and will be a no-doubt highlight play of Woolen's career, as he intercepted Bucs running back Leonard Fournette while guarding legendary quarterback Tom Brady out on the numbers.

Woolen had a four-game interception streak during Weeks 3 through 7 this season. As if he already wasn't a clear top candidate for DPOY, Woolen has now all but secured himself as the top choice through Week 13.

The Seahawks led the Rams 14-13 headed into halftime.

