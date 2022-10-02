Skip to main content

Seahawks WRs Lockett and Metcalf Move Up All-Time Franchise Receptions List

The Seahawks' dynamic wide receiver pairing of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are quickly ascending up the franchise record books.

The Seattle Seahawks may or may not have their quarterback of the future on the roster right now. 

What they do have, however, is arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

And on Sunday in their matchup against the Detroit Lions, both players put their names into the Seahawks franchise record books for career receptions. 

Lockett, who has been with the franchise since being drafted in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, entered the game with 470 catches for 6,278 yards and 45 touchdowns. And with a first-quarter catch passed John L. Williams to move into fourth all-time in receptions,

Not to be outdone, Metcalf, who was recently signed to a massive extension this offseason, also moved up to 10th on the Seahawks' all-time receptions list in the first quarter, passing Sam McCullum.

Metcalf was originally selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss and has been one of the biggest steals in the league since.

Metcalf entered the game with 232 catches for 3,305 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career and has 16 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown in 2022.

