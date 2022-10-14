Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Seattle Seahawks play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lumen Field as both teams look to revive their respective seasons after struggling through the early part of the NFL schedule and get back to .500.

The Seahawks are fresh off a 39-32 road loss to New Orleans in a game where the Seattle defense struggled to stop Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill accounted for four Saints touchdowns on the day, including a 60-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals are also still reeling from a 20-17 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a game of ball control where both teams had just nine possessions each for the entire game. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 28 passes on 42 attempts for 250 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

The focus of Seattle's run game with shift to rookie Kenneth Walker III after Rashaad Penny was lost for the season with a broken leg suffered against the Saints. For the Cardinals, it won't matter who's running the ball, as they'll be facing the league's worst rushing defense.

WHAT: Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (72,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 1:05 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +2.5 (-110), Arizona Cardinals -2.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 50.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seattle Seahawks +115, Arizona Cardinals -138

