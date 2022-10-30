Seahawks vs. Giants Week 8: Live Game Updates

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Giants on Sunday at Lumen Field in a matchup between two surprising teams in the 2022 NFL season.

The Giants are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and boast a four-game winning streak - the second-longest active streak in the league.

Both the Giants and Seahawks were expected to be cellar-dwellers in their respective divisions this season, but Seattle is also playing well behind quarterback Geno Smith and is riding its own two-game winning streak for first place in the NFC West.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and is second in yards rushing. And with the recent trend of quarterback Daniel Jones also contributing to the rushing attack, Seattle could have its work cut out for it defensively, as the Seahawks have struggled this season stopping running signal-callers.

Seattle has its own offensive weapon on the ground, as there's been very little, if any, falloff after rookie Kenneth Walker III stepped in for the injured Rashaad Penny.

This game is the only one in the league on Sunday between two teams with winning records.

"It's been an interesting year. I think there a lot of surprises around the league as far as the play and the way the ball bounces and wins and losses," Seattle tight end Will Dissly said. "We kind of know who we are, and we are excited."

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Giants 0, Seahawks 0

Seattle starts the game with the ball on its own 29.

Walker runs for three, Smith hits Metcalf for six, and Walker runs for six more for a 3rd and 1, where Walker runs up the middle on a direct snap for four yards.

On 3rd and 10, Smith is incomplete to Metcalf deep on the left side.

Dickson punts 40 yards to the NYG 18, and it's returned by James to the NYG 28.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook