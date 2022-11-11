The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers resume the NFL's European tour in Week 10 in Munich, Germany.

The Seahawks are fresh off their season sweep of the division-rival Arizona Cardinals last week with a 31-21 win to match the Week 6 19-9 win earlier in the season.

Seattle has surprised many around the league with its consistent play and leads the NFC West at 6-3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surprised some this season too, but for different reasons. A team that was thought to have been a Super Bowl contender to begin the season has struggled in 2022, particularly at the quarterback position. The personal struggles of quarterback Tom Brady seem to have bled over into the locker room and are affecting the play on the field.

But a big win over another struggling NFC team last week has the team headed in the right direction as the Bucs defeated the L.A. Rams 16-13 in Week 8.

The Bucs have a losing record, but lead the NFC South at 4-5.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

WHERE: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany (75,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, 6:30 a.m. PT

TELEVISION: NFL Network / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +2.5 (+100), Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 44.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seattle Seahawks +120, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -143

