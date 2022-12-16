Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

DEC 15 LOCKET INJURED

During their crushing defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks may have also suffered a devastating personnel loss, with wideout Tyler Lockett being forced to leave the game with a broken index finger.

Pete Carroll updated the media on Lockett's status following the game.

Carroll expects Lockett to miss time due to the injury.

"I can't even fathom it," Carrol said. "I can't fathom playing without Tyler."

DEC 13 MISSING DEEBO The San Francisco 49ers are 9-4 and in the driver's seat in the NFC West as they approach Thursday's visit to Seattle. It's all feel-good ... maybe even eventually for do-it-all star Deebo Samuel.

He left Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter with what looked like a leg injury. ... and the famously tough and talented Samuel was carted away in tears.

But now it's possible that Samuel - who has issues with his knee and ankle - may make it back sometime before the end of the season.

The 49ers have some breathing room in the division, with Seattle at 7-6 chasing. Samuel will be watching on Thursday, but as the playoffs approach? Deebo - who has caught 54 passes for 612 yards and two touchdowns this season while also rushing 41 times for 228 yards and three scores - will merit watching.

DEC 11 WILSON CONCUSSION Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game against the Chiefs with a concussion on Sunday, all part of the Broncos' 34-28 loss.

Wilson has experienced a dismal season for the 3-10 Broncos since orchestrating his way out of Seattle via a blockbuster trade.

First-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson is now entered into the concussion protocol. His status for the game next Sunday against Arizona is uncertain.

“He was fighting the whole game. I give him so much credit,” Hackett said of Wilson. “He was playing really well.”

DEC 11 WOODS OUT The Seattle Seahawks appear to be without one of their best defensive linemen for the rest of their Sunday matchup with the Carolina Panthers, with Al Woods listed as doubtful to return with a heel injury, per Seahawks Public Relations.

The Seahawks trailed 20-14 at the time of the injury.

DEC 10 LAQUON UP The Seattle Seahawks have made a trio of roster moves in advance of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, including the elevation of receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

With injuries to Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, Tony Jones and elevated Godwin Igwebuike are in play at running back,

Additionally, Jon Rhattigan has been activated off the PUP list.

DEC. 6 SEAHAWKS SIGN WAYNE GALLMAN

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly added some running depth to their offense on Tuesday, signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad.

Gallman comes in at a position of need for the Seahawks, who are already short at the position. Not to mention that starting running back Ken Walker III is currently battling an ankle injury.

Originally drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Gallman spent four seasons in New York rushing 338 times for 1,444 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in 43 games, with 14 starts.

Last season, Gallman spent time on both the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings playing in eight games and rushing 28 times 104 yards.

He was also briefly on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad earlier this season.

DEC. 4 JIMMY GAROPPOLO CARTED OFF In a matchup against the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury after their opening drive.

Labeled as questionable to return, if Garoppolo remains out and misses significant time it will have a big impact on the NFC West race.

For the Seahawks, who currently find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoffs, the 49ers being forced to rely on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy could be a boost that they need to win the division.

NOV 30 RUSS LOSES IT Russell Wilson has the trade he wanted and he has a $250 million contract.

What he does not have with the 3-8 Denver Broncos? The locker room.

“Russ has lost some people around that team. He has lost some people in that locker room," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports.

It's worth noting that Pelissero isn't in the business of gossip, nor is he "anti-Wilson.'' That makes this a real problem for Wilson - who has just eight touchdowns and five interceptions through 10 games this season - and for the Broncos, who gave up a gold mine in trade but team has now lost each of its last three games.

NOV 26 TREADWELL ELEVATED

Looking for additional wide receiver depth, the Seattle Seahawks have elevated former Jaguars and Vikings pass catcher Laquon Treadwell to the active roster.

Last season in Jacksonville, Treadwell has 33 catches on 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown in 12 games, with seven starts.

NOV 20 DK FINED Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been fined $29,785 by the NFL for "unsportsmanlike conduct'' penalty in last week's loss to the Bucs in Germany.

Metcalf was flagged in that game for "arguing with an official'' (if you could call it that) over an uncalled defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone.

Metcalf finished with a team high 71 receiving yards on six catches. ... and now during the team's bye has to cough up almost $30,000 for a finger-point.

NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it.

“I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.

The Seahawks are 6-3 and Menefee, host of "FOX NFL Sunday'' and the Seahawks preseason TV play-by-play announcer, said he thought they might be lucky to win six games total.

Menefee specifically mentioned coach Pete Carroll, saying "He was excited about this team'' at camp and that maybe we all should have picked up on that. And he mentioned Geno Smith, a surprise MVP candidate.

“I’m happy for him, I genuinely am because I think it’s a great comeback story,” Menefee said of the QB.

NOVEMBER 1 SEAHAWKS WAIVE SIDNEY JONES

The Seattle Seahawks have waived veteran cornerback Sidney Jones, after the conclusion of Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline.

The Seahawks had attempted to move Jones before the deadline, but were unable to do so.

In two seasons with the Seahawks, Jones played in 19 games, starting 11, with 66 tackles, and 10 pass deflections.

OCTOBER 25 SEAHAWKS RELEASE TWO FROM PRACTICE SQUAD

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they have released running back Godwin Igwebuike and linebacker Christian Jones from the practice squad.

Igwebuike emerged as an underrated depth piece at running back for the Detroit Lions. Last season, he rushed 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 60 yards.

Jones appeared in three games this season after three elevations from the practice squad.

OCTOBER 20 STAR RB HEADING TO NFC WEST

The Carolina Panthers have found a trade partner for star running back, Christian McCaffrey - the San Francisco 49ers.