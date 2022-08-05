Seahawks Sign LB Joel Dublanko, Cut TE Jake Hausmann: NFL Tracker
AUGUST 5 SEAHAWKS SIGN ROOKIE LB, CUT TE
The Seattle Seahawks made a couple of minor transactions on Friday, cutting tight end Jake Hausmann to make room for rookie linebacker, Jole Dublanko.
Dublanko was undrafted out of Cincinnati in the 2022 NFL Draft, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Saints. He was later released.
In his final year with the Bearcats, Dublanko was a team captain a First-Team All-AAC selection. He led the team with 113 tackles.
JULY 28 UPDATE
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf might be one of the most talented players. in the NFL, regardless of position.
And now, he is getting paid like it, with the 24-year-old signing a three-year $72 million extension.
His new deal will include $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus.
Metcalf's bonus is the highest ever for a wide receiver, per reports.
JUNE 24 TRAINING CAMP DATES SET
The NFL announced the dates for all 32 NFL teams on Thursday, with the Seahawks set to report to their camp on July 26.
You can view the list for the entire NFL below:
ARIZONA
Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26
ATLANTA
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
BALTIMORE
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
BUFFALO
Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23
CAROLINA
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
CHICAGO
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
CINCINNATI
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
CLEVELAND
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
DALLAS
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
DENVER
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
DETROIT
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
GREEN BAY
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
HOUSTON
Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26
INDIANAPOLIS
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
JACKSONVILLE
Rookies and Veterans 7/24
KANSAS CITY
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
LAS VEGAS
Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20
L.A. CHARGERS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
L.A. RAMS
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23
MIAMI
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
MINNESOTA
Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26
NEW ENGLAND
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
NEW ORLEANS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
N.Y. GIANTS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
N.Y. JETS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
PHILADELPHIA
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
PITTSBURGH
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
SAN FRANCISCO
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
SEATTLE
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
TAMPA BAY
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
TENNESSEE
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
WASHINGTON
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
