Seahawks Starting Geno Smith, But Sign Another Vet QB in Sean Mannion

So the Seahawks will now add one more guy to the quarterback room.

It's Geno Smith's job.

And Drew Lock is staying ready.

And another vet QB is coming aboard.

The Seattle Seahawks have locked in on the decision to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Smith as their starter and with Lock as the backup, even as coach Pete Carroll reminds all that the competition never really stops.

“Yeah, I think that they understand that, that it’s always on,” Carroll said as the Seahawks gear up for a Week 1 meeting against old pal Russell Wilson, now the Denver Broncos' $245 million QB.

The competition does not stop. Nor, of course, does the search for talent - especially at the game's most important spot ... which is also the spot where it is most difficult to find aforementioned talent.

So the Seahawks will now add one more guy to the quarterback room, as Seattle signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad.

This is not Mannion's first rodeo with the Seahawks, of course. Mannion was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week. He started one game for the Vikings in 2021, after having spent time in Seattle but is best known in the area for having broken records at Oregon State. To this day, he holds every major school record. ... and now he's back with Seattle; he signed with the team during the 2021 offseason but was released during final roster cuts before signing with the Vikings.

Mannion is no longer a prospect, as he's 30 years old. But there is pedigree: He was taken 89th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft to the St. Louis Rams. And now he's one more familiar arm in the Seattle arsenal.

