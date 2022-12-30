If the Seahawks want to claim an NFC playoff spot, they cannot afford to lose either of their final two games.

As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams.

No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention.

However, the Seahawks have not been playing their best football as of late. They've lost three games in a row, and five of their last six, stumbling to a 7-8 record. Now, with their latest rough patch, the last two games become that much more important.

Seattle is aware of this, though, as linebacker Jordyn Brooks emphasized that the team knows what's at stake over the final two weeks of the regular season.

“Everybody knows what it is, two games that are must-wins," Brooks said. "I think we have to approach it like every other week, can’t be too high or too low. You have to approach it like every other week and take care of business.”

The Seahawks obviously aren't looking past the Jets, especially with how stout their defense is. However, there is a big-picture awareness … As should they get a win on Sunday, a season finale against the Rams should be a winnable game for Seattle.

Of course, the Seahawks can only play one week at a time. If they come out Sunday and handle business against a reeling Jets team, they keep their playoff hopes alive for another game.

