Captain Tyler: Pete Carroll on Why Lockett Has 'Always Been That Guy' for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett was officially revealed as a player-voted team captain for the 2022 season on Monday, making it the first time as he enters his eighth year with the team that he's been awarded the honor.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll heaped praises on his longest-tenured Seahawk following the announcement.

"He's always been that guy," Carroll said. "He's always done everything that you would want him to do. Always. And he's been a great football player."

The big white "C" on Lockett's chest is now a symbol to NFL fans watching what he represents for the Seahawks. But Carroll made sure to remind Lockett that, at the end of the day, the honor doesn't change what he's always meant to the team.

"I've said to him already just today that you don't have to do anything different because you've been chosen captain cause you already lead," Carroll said. "You've been a leader for years around here. I don't want him to think that that changes anything, cause it doesn't."

Lockett will now face the quarterback who he developed unmatched chemistry with. The Seahawks will welcome Russell Willson and the Denver Broncos to Lumen Field for a matchup in Week 1 on Monday.

In 111 career games, Lockett has amassed 449 catches for 6,067 yards and 45 receiving touchdowns, serving as the primary deep threat on the end of countless down-field bombs from Wilson.

Wilson always seemed like he'd be a Seahawk forever. The future is uncertain, but Carroll has similar expectations about Lockett.

"He's been a marvelous Seahawk," he said. "He's been rewarded with that and he's rewarded us with tremendous play forever."

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.