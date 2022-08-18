Seahawks QB Battle On Hold: How to Watch Seattle vs. Chicago Bears

The Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears for Week 2 of their NFL preseason with several questions still looming over the team. After the Week 1 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the quarterback competition is still in full force, although it takes a back seat against the Bears.

After strong showings from quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith, Lock has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the team’s matchup with the Bears. The diagnosis comes at an unfortunate time for Lock, as coach Pete Carroll told reporters at training camp that Lock was going to start against Chicago because of his impressive performance in Week 1.

Against the Steelers, Lock completed 11 of his 15 pass attempts for 102 yards and two touchdowns, with a 131.1 quarterback rating.

In total, eight of Seattle's nine draft picks saw action in the preseason opener. Carroll singled out rookie offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, two highly touted players viewed as potential early impact pieces up front.

"Both the young tackles did a nice job and got some good stuff done," Carroll said. "I can't wait to watch them on film, but just overall, the coaches were really pleased with what they accomplished."

WHAT: Chicago Bears (1-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-1)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (72,000)

WHEN: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 5 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: KING-TV Channel 5 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710 AM / KIRO Newsradio 97.3

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Chicago Bears +3.5

MONEYLINE: Seahawks -188, Bears +155

