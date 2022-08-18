Skip to main content

Seahawks QB Battle On Hold: How to Watch Seattle vs. Chicago Bears

Drew Lock is forced to sit and watch as Geno Smith and the Seahawks host the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears for Week 2 of their NFL preseason with several questions still looming over the team.  After the Week 1 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the quarterback competition is still in full force, although it takes a back seat against the Bears.

After strong showings from quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith, Lock has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the team’s matchup with the Bears. The diagnosis comes at an unfortunate time for Lock, as coach Pete Carroll told reporters at training camp that Lock was going to start against Chicago because of his impressive performance in Week 1. 

Against the Steelers, Lock completed 11 of his 15 pass attempts for 102 yards and two touchdowns, with a 131.1 quarterback rating.

In total, eight of Seattle's nine draft picks saw action in the preseason opener. Carroll singled out rookie offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, two highly touted players viewed as potential early impact pieces up front.

"Both the young tackles did a nice job and got some good stuff done," Carroll said. "I can't wait to watch them on film, but just overall, the coaches were really pleased with what they accomplished."

WHAT: Chicago Bears (1-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-1)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (72,000)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WHEN: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 5 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: KING-TV Channel 5 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710 AM / KIRO Newsradio 97.3

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Chicago Bears +3.5

MONEYLINE: Seahawks -188, Bears +155

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with AllSeahawks.com.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) participate in a drill during an OTA workout at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Bears GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus
20220801_133806
Seahawks News

Seahawks Hoping Ken Walker III Makes Speedy Recovery From Hernia Procedure

By Corbin K. Smith
jj arcega-whiteside
Seahawks News

'Aggressive': Pete Carroll on What New Seahawks WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Brings

By Zach Dimmitt
drew lock geno smith
Seahawks News

ESPN Analyst Reveals Thoughts on Seahawks Future

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_18876904
Seahawks News

Bad Luck, Poor Timing Thwart Drew Lock's Bid to Win Seahawks Quarterback Competition

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_18867771
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Matt Galatzan
20220803_135138
Seahawks News

Observations From Inside Seahawks Camp Practice

By Corbin K. Smith
DK Metcalf
Seahawks News

Was Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Close to Requesting a Trade?

By Daniel Flick