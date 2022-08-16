With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, the Seattle Seahawks are in store for an active offseason. Follow along with AllSeahawks.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below.

AUG 16 SEAHAWKS WAIVE 4, MOVE WR TO IR

The Seattle Seahawks made five transactions to get their roster down to the league-mandated 85 players on Monday, including the cuts of cornerback Josh Valentine-Turner, defensive tackle Antonio Valentino, guard Eric Wilson and receiver Deontez Alexander.

The Seahawks also moved wide receiver Cody Thompson to injured reserve, and activated rookie offensive tackle, Liam Ryan, from the PUP list.

AUG 15 EAGLES TRADE The Seahawks are getting some offensive help - maybe - in exchange for a DB who very likely wasn't going to make the roster.

Coming to Seattle is former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and going to Philadelphia is defensive back Ugo Amadi.

J.J., 25, was not involved in Sunday’s training camp for the Eagles due to personal reasons after seeing limited playing time late in the Eagles’ preseason game against the Jets. He's a hybrid who at 6-2 and 237 has recently been listed as a tight end.

He did some work late last year as a blocking receiver and on special-teams, coach Nick Sirianni once having referred to him as the Eagles’ “enforcer.''

AUGUST 11 SEAHAWKS SIGN VETERAN CB, WAIVE OL

In need of some depth in the secondary this preseason, the Seattle Seahawks have signed veteran cornerback Jameson Houston.

Houston previously played for the Browns, Panthers, Eagles and Jaguars over his first two NFL seasons, appearing in three games for the Eagles as a rookie. He went undrafted out of Baylor in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Houston most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

To make room for Houston on the roster, the Seahawks waived offensive guard Keenan Forbes.

AUGUST 6 DUANE BROWN VISITING JETS

Free agent tackle Duane Brown is visiting the New York Jets Saturday and will be in attendance for the team's scrimmage.

Brown, who turns 37 later this month, played with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017-21.

Brown has started all but four games during the last four seasons for the Seahawks.

AUGUST 5 SEAHAWKS SIGN ROOKIE LB, CUT TE

The Seattle Seahawks made a couple of minor transactions on Friday, cutting tight end Jake Hausmann to make room for rookie linebacker, Jole Dublanko.

Dublanko was undrafted out of Cincinnati in the 2022 NFL Draft, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Saints. He was later released.

In his final year with the Bearcats, Dublanko was a team captain a First-Team All-AAC selection. He led the team with 113 tackles.

JULY 28 UPDATE

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf might be one of the most talented players. in the NFL, regardless of position.

And now, he is getting paid like it, with the 24-year-old signing a three-year $72 million extension.

His new deal will include $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus.

Metcalf's bonus is the highest ever for a wide receiver, per reports.

JUNE 24 TRAINING CAMP DATES SET

The NFL announced the dates for all 32 NFL teams on Thursday, with the Seahawks set to report to their camp on July 26.

You can view the list for the entire NFL below:

ARIZONA

Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26

ATLANTA

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

BALTIMORE

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

BUFFALO

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23

CAROLINA

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

CHICAGO

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

CINCINNATI

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

CLEVELAND

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

DALLAS

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

DENVER

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

DETROIT

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

GREEN BAY

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

HOUSTON

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

INDIANAPOLIS

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

JACKSONVILLE

Rookies and Veterans 7/24

KANSAS CITY

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

LAS VEGAS

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20

L.A. CHARGERS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

L.A. RAMS

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23

MIAMI

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

MINNESOTA

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

NEW ENGLAND

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

NEW ORLEANS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

N.Y. GIANTS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

N.Y. JETS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

PHILADELPHIA

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

PITTSBURGH

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

SAN FRANCISCO

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

SEATTLE

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

TAMPA BAY

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

TENNESSEE

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

WASHINGTON

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

