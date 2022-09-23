DK Metcalf Wants Seahawks Offense to 'Dominate' Against Falcons

It seemed inevitable that after Russell Wilson left town in the offseason, there would be a drop-off. After all, Wilson went 104-53-1 in his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, including winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

Granted it's still very early in the 2022 season, but even so, not much has gone right for the Seahawks.

While they head into Week 3 with a 1-1 record, the truth is they were lucky to escape their first game with a one-point win after the Denver Broncos decided to kill the clock and attempt a 64-yard game-winning field goal.

Week 2 was a major letdown after Seattle was blown out by their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers 27-7.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was asked about what’s gone wrong with the offense. He said his unit needs to clean up its mistakes and not put the defense in a bad position.

“Nobody is going to be perfect through the whole season, so eliminating the mental errors, the little mistakes we had as an offense, and not put our defense back out there on the field. They played great the first two games of the season, so it was really on the offense and special teams to clean up our little mistakes and not put our defense in bad situations.”

Metcalf is showing his leadership by not pointing the finger because the truth is, the defense has not performed well. In fact, Seattle's defense gave just up over 400 yards of total offense to the Broncos, more than five yards per rushing attempt, and over 7.5 yards per pass play. On top of that, the pass rush has been nonexistent, pass coverage hasn't been great, and for whatever reason, the tackling has been horrid.

As for the offense, getting Metcalf more involved would certainly help. The star wideout had a quiet Week 2, finishing with four receptions for 35 yards. Through two games he’s only been targetted 13 times and averaged 6.5 yards per catch. He remains one of the most gifted wide receivers in the league, forming one of the better duo's in the NFL with teammate Tyler Lockett.

"We are 1-1, so we are .500.," Metcalf said. "We will just look into the future, try to dominate the Falcons, and then take it one game at a time from there."

For what it's worth, Metcalf has torched the Falcons in both regular season matchups in 2019 and 2020. He caught three touchdown passes and put up a combined 108 receiving yards.

Metcalf and the Seahawks offense will look to bounce back on Sunday against an Atlanta defense that allowed three passing touchdowns to the Rams.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter at @Kevin_Tame

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.