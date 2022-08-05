Skip to main content

Seattle Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR

A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.

The Seattle Seahawks are "kicking the tires'' on street free agents, including at the position of QB.

Enjoying an off day after two physical padded training camp practices, the Seahawks, as first noted by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, brought free agent signal-caller James Morgan in for a workout. While he reportedly threw well, he left without a contract and remains unsigned for now.

Additionally, we're told, Seattle worked out:

RB Reggie Corbin
LB Joel Dublanko
DB Jameson Houston
WR Cinque Sweeting
LB Javin White
WR Tre Turner

Morgan, 25, entered the league as a fourth-round pick for the Jets in 2020. He appeared in three preseason games last August, completing 19 out of 35 pass attempts for 208 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, before being waived after the exhibition finale.

Two days after being released, the Panthers signed Morgan to their practice squad and he stayed with the team into November before being cut. He spent brief stints with the Steelers, Jets, and Colts practice squads over the final two months before signing a reserve/future deal with Indianapolis. He was released in May.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Morgan originally began his college career at Bowling Green, throwing for 3,342 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons with the program before transferring to Florida International. Interestingly, he succeeded Alex McGough, who the Seahawks drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In two seasons under center for the Panthers, Morgan blossomed with 5,312 yards and 40 passing touchdowns, leading the program to back-to-back bowl games. He received an invite to the East/West Shrine Bowl and threw a touchdown pass in the all-star showcase before earning an NFL combine invite.

Seattle currently has three quarterbacks under contract with Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling to replace Russell Wilson as the team's new starter and Jacob Eason sitting in a distant third in the competition. While Morgan's workout does not mean a quarterback signing is imminent, the organization clearly has interest in adding another camp arm to the mix and may look at other free agent signal callers in coming days.

