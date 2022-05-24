Several Notable Veterans M.I.A. For Start of Seahawks' OTAs

With workouts being voluntary according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, the Seahawks were missing multiple starters on both sides of the ball when they kicked off the final phase of their offseason program on Monday.

As expected, when the Seahawks returned to the practice field for the start of organized team activities on Monday, several big-name veterans were not in attendance.

Among those not in uniform, coach Pete Carroll confirmed safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, receiver DK Metcalf, and cornerback Tre Brown would not participate at all in the third phase of Seattle's offseason program. While they are expected to be at the facility, all four players remain in rehab mode after undergoing surgeries either during the 2021 season or during the offseason.

"Those guys won’t make it," Carroll said following Monday's practice. "They’ll be here for the most part, we’ll give each guy a chance to do what they are doing here, but they’ve got their own program to get right. By the mini camp that we have, those guys will be here, and we will take the next step with those guys, but right now, they are not able to do the stuff that we are doing out here.”

In the secondary, Adams continues to work his way back from a torn labrum that cost him the final five games of the 2021 season, while Diggs is approaching the finish line in a lengthy recovery from a fractured fibula suffered against the Cardinals in the season finale. Marquise Blair, who missed most of last season with a fractured kneecap, also wasn't in attendance on Monday and may not participate at all in OTAs.

With all three players sidelined, veterans Ryan Neal and Ugo Amadi saw first-team snaps at the two safety spots, while undrafted rookies Bubba Bolden, Joey Blount, and Scott Nelson also saw plenty of play time in 7-on-7 drills.

As for Metcalf, the former All-Pro wideout reported for the start of Seattle's offseason program in April, but he has been limited coming back from foot surgery. It remains to be seen whether or not he will have a chance to do anything in mandatory minicamp next month.

In additional injury news, running back Rashaad Penny took part in walkthrough drills but did not participate in the rest of the Seahawks first OTA practice due to a tweaked hamstring. Attempting to come back from cervical-fusion surgery in his neck, Chris Carson wasn't on the field, though Carroll indicated he was in the area and he would know more about his situation in the near future.

“Chris is around, I’ll know more later in the week, I don’t have any update for you," Carroll said.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan didn't practice as they continue their respective rehabs from torn ACLs. Burr-Kirven recently started running and should be able to resume football activities soon, while Rhattigan is much earlier in his recovery process and may not be ready for the start of the season. Fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen also sat out most of practice with a hamstring injury, but the rookie cornerback is expected to be cut loose on Wednesday.

Aside from injured players, with OTAs being voluntary according to the NFL collective bargaining agreement, Carroll indicated veteran guard Gabe Jackson and defensive tackle Al Woods didn't plan to report until mandatory minicamp. As for tight end Noah Fant and rookie cornerback Coby Bryant, the two players are expected back soon after missing Monday's practice due to off-field matters.