SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
Game Day
GM Report

Shaquill Griffin, 3 Defensive Starters Inactive vs. Panthers

CorbinSmithNFL

Two days after ruling out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, the Seahawks will take the field against the Panthers without starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin as well.

Griffin tweaked his hamstring during last Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams and after being limited during Wednesday's practice, he sat out the final two practices of the week. He was listed on questionable on Friday's final injury report.

With Griffin out, Akeem King will likely take his place as one of Seattle's starting cornerbacks, while rookie Ugo Amadi will slide into the slot corner role.

In addition to Clowney being sidelined with the flu and a core injury, veteran defensive end Ziggy Ansah will miss his second consecutive game due to a stinger. With both edge defenders out, Rasheem Green, L.J. Collier, and Shaquem Griffin should see larger roles in the Seahawks defensive line rotation.

Rookie Cody Barton will make his second straight start in place of Kendricks, who attempted to test his hamstring on Wednesday and wasn't ready to return.

Filling out Seattle's other inactives, tight end Luke Willson will miss a fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. With Ethan Pocic active after being activated from injured reserve, guards Phil Haynes and Jordan Roos will be out as healthy scratches.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Seahawks Pursue CB Janoris Jenkins?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle knows Jenkins well from his previous tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams and could use extra cornerback depth. But is he worth a flier?

Seahawks Believe WR Tyler Lockett Will Make Significant Impact in Final 3 Games

Thomas Hall10

Near non-existent over the last three games as he battled a leg injury and the flu, a fully-healthy Tyler Lockett could bounce back in a big way this Sunday in Carolina.

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Week 15 Matchup with Panther Maven

CorbinSmithNFL

Corbin Smith of Seahawk Maven and Scott Hamilton of Panther Maven preview Sunday's latest installment in the Seattle/Carolina rivalry at Bank of America Stadium.

CorbinSmithNFL

Any team that wins consistently is going to catch lucky breaks. That's how sports work.

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Visit Panthers in Week 15

CorbinSmithNFL

Playing in their final road tuneup of the 2019 regular season, the Seahawks need a win in Carolina to keep pace with the 49ers in the NFC West and stay in the mix for a potential first-round bye.

Eclipsing 1,000-Yard Mark Again, Seahawks RB Chris Carson Silencing Doubters

CorbinSmithNFL

Entering the league as an unknown seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Carson has now joined elite company in Seattle franchise history with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in Week 15

Ryan Fountain

Which Seahawks role players are likely to make a big impact against the Panthers in the team's final road tuneup of the season?

CorbinSmithNFL

Is there even a question about this? If the NFC West title is on the line, there's no other choice…

Tight Ends Continue to Torch Seahawks' Defense

CorbinSmithNFL

After three strong outings, the Seahawks' defense regressed in a losing effort to the Rams last weekend. While pass rushing help may be on the way, the inability to cover opposing tight ends remain worrisome.

Locked On Seahawks (12/14/19) - Seahawks vs. Panthers Preview

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be missing starters at key positions in a critical Week 15 contest. Will it matter against an inferior Carolina team?