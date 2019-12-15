Shaquill Griffin, 3 Defensive Starters Inactive vs. Panthers

Two days after ruling out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, the Seahawks will take the field against the Panthers without starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin as well.

Griffin tweaked his hamstring during last Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams and after being limited during Wednesday's practice, he sat out the final two practices of the week. He was listed on questionable on Friday's final injury report.

With Griffin out, Akeem King will likely take his place as one of Seattle's starting cornerbacks, while rookie Ugo Amadi will slide into the slot corner role.

In addition to Clowney being sidelined with the flu and a core injury, veteran defensive end Ziggy Ansah will miss his second consecutive game due to a stinger. With both edge defenders out, Rasheem Green, L.J. Collier, and Shaquem Griffin should see larger roles in the Seahawks defensive line rotation.

Rookie Cody Barton will make his second straight start in place of Kendricks, who attempted to test his hamstring on Wednesday and wasn't ready to return.

Filling out Seattle's other inactives, tight end Luke Willson will miss a fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. With Ethan Pocic active after being activated from injured reserve, guards Phil Haynes and Jordan Roos will be out as healthy scratches.