SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Shaquill Griffin: 'Energy is Different' as Seahawks' Secondary Develops Chemistry, Trust

CorbinSmithNFL

For the vast majority of the 2020 season thus far, an embattled Seahawks' secondary has been under fire for unsatisfactory play and rightfully so. Up until two weeks ago, the underachieving group served as the primary culprit for the team being on pace to obliterate the NFL record for passing yards allowed in a single season.

While injuries can't be used as an excuse, the inability to build chemistry and cohesion in the defensive backfield certainly contributed to those historic struggles. Since Week 2, Seattle hasn't played a single game with all four of its projected starters at cornerback and safety on the field together, and even in that game against New England, Quandre Diggs was ejected in the first quarter.

With five games left to play and the Seahawks' defense suddenly surging, however, cornerback Shaquill Griffin believes the group is finally starting to come together.

"Jamal [Adams] brought it up last week at during practice," Griffin said after Monday's 23-17 win in Philadelphia. "People can't say how many games this actual secondary actually played together. At one point, someone else was hurt, then I got hurt, then Quinton Dunbar got hurt - it was so much going on, we never got a chance to build the chemistry together and everybody was in at certain times in certain periods of this season. Now that we're getting everybody back healthy, we're finally starting to hit our stride."

There's no question defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. has had to play musical chairs in Seattle's secondary all season long. Dunbar has missed four games with knee issues to this point, Adams missed four games with a groin injury and played through a couple games with a sore shoulder, and Griffin himself missed four games with a hamstring strain and concussion before returning on Monday.

The Seahawks also lost promising second-year defender Marquise Blair to a torn ACL early in the season, thrusting Ugo Amadi into action as the primary slot cornerback. It wasn't a desirable situation during a season amid a pandemic where offseason activities were already nixed, making it even more difficult to acclimate new players.

Rotating numerous reserves into the starting lineup, including Ryan Neal stepping in for Adams and Tre Flowers filling in for both Griffin and Dunbar, Seattle allowed an unfathomable 362 net passing yards per game through the first nine weeks of the season. The franchise was on pace to break Green Bay's record for pass defense ineptitude by more than 1,000 yards.

But since halftime of a Week 10 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks have dramatically turned things around. Even without Griffin or Dunbar in the lineup, they held Jared Goff and company to six points in the final two quarters, keeping the contest close throughout.

Building off that momentum while still missing two starters in the secondary, Seattle held Kyler Murray to 269 passing yards and Flowers limited star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to 51 yards on five receptions. Though the game went down to the final possession, they hung on for a crucial 28-21 win at Lumen Field.

Then on Monday night, albeit against a sputtering Eagles offense, the Seahawks forced five consecutive three-and-out possessions to open the game. Flowers allowed just three receptions for 20 yards, Griffin returned with a pair of passes defensed, Adams registered a team-high nine tackles and a sack, and Diggs picked off his third pass of the season as they gave up only 215 passing yards to Carson Wentz on the night.

"The swagger is through the roof, man," Adams told reporters on Monday. "We're playing with a lot of swagger and a lot of confidence. We know when we step on the field we're going to try to take the ball away. We're gonna get a sack, we're gonna get a pick. And we're gonna invite everybody to the party."

"We're ready to make that run," Griffin added. "We can only get better from here and that's the best part about it. Now we're starting to get everyone back healthy and start really building that chemistry. You can see it - we're talking more, we're enjoying it more - just that energy is different when all of us are out there at the same time."

To Griffin's point, the Seahawks should be well-positioned to only improve in the secondary entering the final stretch run due to a favorable schedule and better health.

Coming off a win over lowly Philadelphia, Seattle will play three straight teams ranked 24th or worse in points per game. On Sunday, the New York Giants may be playing with a backup quarterback in Colt McCoy with starter Daniel Jones nursing a leg injury. After that, the winless New York Jets will come to town followed by a road trip to face a 4-7 Washington Football Team.

In the near future, assuming Griffin, Diggs, and Adams all stay healthy themselves, the Seahawks hope to get Dunlap back from injured reserve to further reinforce the secondary heading towards postseason play. Even if that doesn't happen, Flowers has rebounded nicely from a difficult start to play some of his best football and the team should be in good hands if he remains in the lineup.

No longer a punchline and starting to play as expected before the season started in September, with camaraderie improving by the week, Griffin and his secondary mates are thinking big as the Seahawks push for a division title and the top seed in the NFC.

"It's cool cause Jamal brought that up this week and it's something we've got to build off of. Continue to build that chemistry, continue to elevate our game, play for each other and trust each other, that's what we're gonna bring for the next couple games and all the way into the playoffs until we get to the Super Bowl."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks vs. Eagles Week 12 Predictions

Aiming for sole possession of first place in the NFC West, will Russell Wilson and the Seahawks find a way to win their seventh straight against the Eagles on Monday Night Football?

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks' Poona Ford Evolving Into One of NFL's Best Defensive Tackles

Already a stout run defender in the trenches, Ford has elevated his game to another level in his third NFL season by becoming a consistently productive interior pass rusher for Seattle, quickly developing into an elite talent at the position.

CorbinSmithNFL

Jamal Adams Finally Arrives as Seahawks' Agent of Chaos

Known for his rare pass rushing skills and penchant for creating havoc at the safety position, the Seahawks believed they landed a one-of-a-kind defensive weapon when they traded for Jamal Adams. Finally, after a pair of injuries, the former All-Pro is living up to the hype leading a surging defense.

Nick Lee

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 23-17 Victory Over Eagles

While it wasn't always pretty, Seattle eked out a six-point road win in Philadelphia to improve to 8-3 on the season. After re-watching the game, which players stood out in the victory?

CorbinSmithNFL

DK Metcalf, Seahawks Achieve Numerous Milestones in Monday Night Win Over Eagles

Setting the first of what could be several team records before the regular season comes to close, Metcalf became the fastest receiver in franchise history to reach 1,000 yards. But he wasn't the only Seahawk reaching impressive milestones on Monday night.

CorbinSmithNFL

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 12 Victory Against Eagles

After earning a critical Week 11 victory against Arizona, Seattle enjoyed a mini bye week before heading to Philadelphia and there's no question that time off helped them during this primetime matchup, as they controlled the entire game from start to finish.

Thomas Hall10

5 Key Moments in Seahawks' Win Over Eagles

Despite having multiple opportunities to create separation throughout the game, Seattle had to gut out a tougher-than-expected road win in Philadelphia. Which five plays ultimately helped the Seahawks improve to 8-3 on the season?

Nick Lee

Rebounding From Sluggish Start, Seahawks Clip Eagles in Defensive Affair

Producing five straight three-and-out possessions to open the game and racking up six sacks on Carson Wentz, a once-maligned defense carried Seattle for a second straight game, helping the team regain sole possession of first place atop the NFC West division.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Throwing Hot Routes

With defenses turning up the heat blitzing in losses to the Bills and Rams, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was struggling to get the football out to his hot routes. Analyst Matty Brown checks out how the star signal caller got back on track in a win over the Cardinals.

Matty F. Brown

by

potterhawk

First Half Observations: Seahawks 14, Eagles 6

Despite a frustrating start highlighted my two botched fourth down conversion opportunities, two second quarter touchdowns pushed Seattle out in front by 14 while a revitalized defense forced five consecutive three-and-out possessions.

CorbinSmithNFL