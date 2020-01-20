SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Shaquill Griffin Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

CorbinSmithNFL

With the Super Bowl now set with the Chiefs and 49ers facing off in Miami, several Pro Bowl alternates will be selected to replace representatives from both teams.

Joining quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner as the third selection for the Seahawks, cornerback Shaquill Griffin will replace 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the Pro Bowl, making the all-star squad for the first time in his three-year career.

Enjoying his finest season as a pro, Griffin held opposing quarterbacks to a 57.1 completion percentage and improved his receiving yardage allowed total by more than 200 yards compared to 2018. He also produced 65 combined tackles and ranked among league leaders with 13 passes defensed in coverage.

Closing in on the playoffs, Griffin battled through a hamstring strain that cost him two regular season games but continued to play at a high level upon his return.

After ranking 111th out of 112 qualified corners by Pro Football Focus in 2018 and enduring what Griffin critiqued as a "D or D+" season, he altered his diet to trim his weight down to 194 pounds during the offseason. He also put greater emphasis on film study, specifically watching the famous "Legion of Boom" secondary from Seattle's 2013 Super Bowl season.

Those substantial changes paid off big-time for Griffin, who will now have a chance to showcase his talents back in Orlando, where he previously starred alongside his twin brother Shaquem at UCF.

Adding a Pro Bowl to his resume should only help Griffin as he approaches the final year of his rookie contract and seeks a potential extension with the Seahawks. Continuing to ascend in the secondary and still only 24 years old, the organization will likely open up the checkbook to retain him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revisiting Seahawks Decision to Trade Frank Clark

It’s been nearly a year since the Seahawks jettisoned Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for multiple draft picks. How has the decision to trade him worked out to this point?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

7 Free Agents in NFL Championship Games Who Seahawks Could Pursue

Seattle typically avoids jumping into the free agent spending spree in March. But with a team poised to contend in 2020 and ample salary cap room, a few marquee players from Sunday's championship games could be on the team's radar.

CorbinSmithNFL

All 22 Review: How Seahawks' Man Coverage Failed vs. Packers on Third Down

Analyst Matty F. Brown looks back at the Seahawks' wild card loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field and examines their struggles getting off the field on third down situations.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Offensive Lineman of the Year

Seattle’s offensive line didn’t perform as well as expected due to injuries and inconsistent play. But while he continued to be a punching bag for some fans, Ifedi made the most of the final year of his rookie deal heading towards free agency.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

What do you think is the biggest offseason need for the Seahawks? …

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Year in Review Q&A (1/18/20)

Wrapping up the Seahawks' 2019 season, Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith answers listener questions in a live stream Q&A event.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Forecasting Future for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Seattle will have 19 players set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens in March, including Germain Ifedi and nine other offensive players. Which ones will be back and won’t be on the roster when training camp opens next July?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Corner is definitely an area that could use some help. https://sports.mynorthwest.com/751726/huard-seahawks-defense-needs-ballhawk-at-cornerback/

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (1/17/20) - What Will Offensive Line Look Like in 2020?

Seattle has two starting offensive linemen set to hit free agency, potentially making next year's group look dramatically different.

CorbinSmithNFL

Report: Seahawks Assistant OL Coach Brennan Carroll Linked to Hawaii

Looking to replace Nick Rolovich, who departed for the mainland to accept the head coaching job at Washington State, Carroll is on the Warriors’ short list.

CorbinSmithNFL