Shaquill Griffin Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

With the Super Bowl now set with the Chiefs and 49ers facing off in Miami, several Pro Bowl alternates will be selected to replace representatives from both teams.

Joining quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner as the third selection for the Seahawks, cornerback Shaquill Griffin will replace 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the Pro Bowl, making the all-star squad for the first time in his three-year career.

Enjoying his finest season as a pro, Griffin held opposing quarterbacks to a 57.1 completion percentage and improved his receiving yardage allowed total by more than 200 yards compared to 2018. He also produced 65 combined tackles and ranked among league leaders with 13 passes defensed in coverage.

Closing in on the playoffs, Griffin battled through a hamstring strain that cost him two regular season games but continued to play at a high level upon his return.

After ranking 111th out of 112 qualified corners by Pro Football Focus in 2018 and enduring what Griffin critiqued as a "D or D+" season, he altered his diet to trim his weight down to 194 pounds during the offseason. He also put greater emphasis on film study, specifically watching the famous "Legion of Boom" secondary from Seattle's 2013 Super Bowl season.

Those substantial changes paid off big-time for Griffin, who will now have a chance to showcase his talents back in Orlando, where he previously starred alongside his twin brother Shaquem at UCF.

Adding a Pro Bowl to his resume should only help Griffin as he approaches the final year of his rookie contract and seeks a potential extension with the Seahawks. Continuing to ascend in the secondary and still only 24 years old, the organization will likely open up the checkbook to retain him.