Shots Fired: Seahawks Pete Carroll, Jets Gregg Williams Exchange 'Pleasantries'

Corbin Smith

If you woke up on Thursday and randomly had an inkling to place a bet on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams exchanging verbal shots at one another, you would have been swimming in a boatload of cash.

Mere weeks after Seattle acquired star safety Jamal Adams from New York in a blockbuster trade, Williams kicked off the festivities by telling reporters in a Zoom conference call that Adams "might get bored" in the Seahawks simplified Cover 3-heavy defensive scheme. He noted that the ex-LSU standout played numerous roles in his defense, which played a key part in his breakout 2019 season that culminated with a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Williams isn't completely off base with such remarks, as he did move Adams all over the place as a position-less player in an aggressive, blitz-happy scheme, allowing him to produce 6.5 sacks off the edge.

But Carroll has his own lengthy track record coaching standout safeties dating back to when he first entered the NFL in the early 1980s. From Joey Browner with the Vikings to Troy Polamalu at USC to the duo of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor with the Seahawks, he has developed numerous All-Pro talents at the position. Even last season, Quandre Diggs blossomed upon his arrival via trade, picking off three passes in just five games.

After learning of Williams' comments, Carroll didn't hold back during an interview with Sports Radio 950 KJR, saying "we don't make as many mistakes as he does." And when asked what Adams brings with him to Seattle's defense, he joked "not Gregg Williams, that's for sure." Clearly having a good time with another long-time NFL coach, he then added, "C'mon Gregg, fire back. Let's have some fun with this one."

On Friday morning, Chancellor himself weighed in on Williams' initial comments, first tweeting a series of confused-face emojis. He later went to bat for Carroll's "simple" scheme being beneficial for players, tweeting, "When you see a lot, you see nothing. But when you see one thing, you see everything. You can focus better and maximize your potential when you have fewer things to focus on."

Based on Carroll's comments to this point, the Seahawks know what kind of a rare talent they acquired in Adams. There's a reason they shipped two first-round picks to the Jets to acquire him and considering all of the elite safeties he's coached in the past, it would be foolish to think Carroll and his coaching staff won't be able to fully take advantage of Adams' wide array of skills within the confines of their defense.

With Adams set to face off against his old team in Week 14, the Seahawks out of conference tilt against the Jets suddenly has no shortage of compelling story lines. Look for this playful banter from Carroll and Williams to resurface in mid-December when these two teams hook up at CenturyLink Field.

