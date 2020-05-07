Should Seahawks Sign DeShone Kizer to Compete for Backup QB Role?

With backup quarterback Geno Smith’s contract expiring at the end of the 2019 season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider knew he'd need to add at least one signal caller this offseason.

While adding undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon was a smart move, Seattle will probably need to provide the former Washington State standout with some competition to battle for the backup spot behind Russell Wilson.

Even though veteran players like Cam Newton, Joe Flacco, and Trevor Siemian remain on the free agent market, Schneider and his staff will likely be looking to sign an inexpensive quarterback to compete against Gordon this summer. Consequently, it would make a ton of sense for the Seahawks to target former Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer.

After failing to play a single snap last season, Kizer was waived by the Raiders earlier this week and was ultimately released after he went unclaimed. His rights have been claimed by the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL, leaving open the possibility he could switch leagues.

ANALYSIS: Three backup quarterback options Seahawks could consider.

Unfortunately for Kizer, an unsuccessful rookie season with the Browns has led to him bouncing around the league over the last two seasons, making the former second-round pick look like a bust under center.

In 2017, the 6-foot-4 hurler was named as Cleveland’s starting quarterback after just four preseason games, a move that was largely criticized around the league. Nevertheless, former Browns coach Hue Jackson was determined to develop the Ohio native into a franchise quarterback, expressing that he’d “get the most out of DeShone Kizer.”

During his rookie season, Kizer played in 15 regular season games, completing 255 passes for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a 53.6 percent completion rate (second-worst among all quarterbacks with at least 128 pass attempts). He led the league with 22 interceptions and posted a dismal 60.5 passer rating, the worst among qualified quarterbacks according to Next-Gen-Stats.com.

The 24-year old Kizer barely saw the field during his tenure with the Packers in 2018. Even with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidelined due to injury, Kizer played in just three regular season games, receiving just 62 offensive snaps.



With those limited chances, the former Notre Dame product completed just 20 of his 42 pass attempts (47.6 percent completion rate) for a measly 187 yards. In addition, he threw a pair of interceptions, produced a 40.5 passer rating, and averaged just 4.5 yards per attempt.

Despite these troubling results in Cleveland and Green Bay, Kizer proved to be very effective on the ground in 2017, a trait that could attract the Seahawks’ attention this offseason. As a rusher, he carried the ball 77 times for 419 yards, registered five touchdowns, and averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

With Kizer entering his age-24 season in 2020, he still has lots of time to turn his career around and he’d undoubtedly benefit from learning behind one of the league’s top quarterbacks. If the young quarterback can improve upon his accuracy and make strides in the turnover department, there’s a chance that he could win the reserve role in Seattle.

From the Seahawks’ perspective, they’d likely be able to sign Kizer to a one-year deal at a league-minimum salary, allowing Schneider to add some depth at the quarterback position while still preserving the majority of the team's cap space to address more critical roster needs.

Even if Kizer didn’t win the backup job, with practice squad rosters expanding by two players next season, Seattle could keep him around as a potential injury replacement. If this occurs, he'd be able to stay in the Pacific Northwest and continue developing under Wilson next season.