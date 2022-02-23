Skip to main content

Speculation Aside, Russell Wilson Should Return to Seahawks in 2022

Will Russell Wilson return to the Seahawks in 2022? Reporter Corbin Smith breaks down why the lingering rumors likely won't lead to an actual trade this offseason.

While rumors continue to swirl around Russell Wilson's future with the Seahawks, including recent links to the Washington Commanders among other suitors, reporter Corbin Smith explains why the chances of the star quarterback being dealt this offseason look to be slim-to-none due to the lack of viable trade partners and how staying in the Pacific Northwest still provides the nine-time Pro Bowler with the best chance to compete for a Super Bowl title in 2022.

Russell Wilson
Seahawks News

By Corbin K. Smith
36 seconds ago
