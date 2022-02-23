Speculation Aside, Russell Wilson Should Return to Seahawks in 2022

Will Russell Wilson return to the Seahawks in 2022? Reporter Corbin Smith breaks down why the lingering rumors likely won't lead to an actual trade this offseason.

