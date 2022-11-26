'Steroid Boy'?! DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Niners Rip; Seahawks' in NFC West Fight

The Seattle Seahawks are jousting with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals as they try to emerge from the NFC West and to the NFL playoffs.

But the Seahawks aren't jousting quite at the same personal level as they other two teams are - with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins as the focal point.

Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward took a rather nasty dig at the accomplished Cardinals wide receiver Hopkins after their recent game in Mexico City, ripping Hopkins and referring to him as "steroid boy.''

That is a below-the-belt reference to Hopkins' early season six-game suspension for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins' response?

“Obviously that was very personal,” Hopkins said. “When a young guy like that says something like that ... it’s a lot of talk. To me it’s laughable. It’s funny.”

The Niners, with a 6-4 record (same as Seattle's) won that game 38-10. Arizona (4-7) will get another crack at San Francisco in the final week of the NFL regular season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks, who swept Arizona this year and who still have a game to play against the Niners (who won the first matchup) are wise to sit this one out ... fully aware of the damage Hopkins can do. In just five games this year he has 45 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns.

This weekend, the Seahawks host the 3-7 Raiders, the Niners host the 4-7 Saints, and the Cardinals host the 5-5 Chargers ... as the NFC West joust continues.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.