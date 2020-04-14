Stockpiling Guards, Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran Mike Iupati

As one of the pillars of his philosophy, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has consistently preached the "always compete" mentality and he's putting that principle to good use stockpiling guards.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with veteran guard Mike Iupati, bringing him back into the fold for the 2020 season. Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

Iupati, who will turn 33 on May 12, signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks prior to the 2019 season to reunite with line coach Mike Solari. After battling injuries in previous seasons, the four-time Pro Bowler played in all 16 regular season games for the first time since 2012 and started 15 games at left guard.

Unfortunately, Iupati's durability woes came back to bite him in the playoffs, as a neck injury prevented him from playing in either of Seattle's playoff games. With the team signing B.J. Finney and Chance Warmack in free agency along with re-signing Jordan Simmons, it appeared unlikely he would be back for a second season.

However, Iupati has always been a favorite of Solari's dating back to their time together with the 49ers and at 6-foot-5, 331 pounds, he fits the physical profile Seattle wants at the guard spots. Carroll also preached "continuity" along the offensive line earlier in the offseason, which should make his re-signing a bit less suprising.

Now back on the roster, Iupati joins a crowded group of guards consisting of D.J. Fluker, Jamarco Jones, Finney, Warmack, Phil Haynes, Ethan Pocic, Demetrius Knox, Jordan Roos, and Simmons. It remains to be seen if he will be the favorite to start, but regardless, there will be no shortage of competition gunning for his job.

The return of Iupati will also ramp up questions about the future of starting center Justin Britt, who is entering the final year of his contract and carries a cap hit exceeding $11 million. The Seahawks list Finney as a center on the roster on the team's web site, further increasing speculation the team may slide him into the starting lineup and cut Britt to open up $8.5 million in cap space.

With Seattle still trying to find a way to bring back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney or sign Everson Griffen, such a move may be required to create the financial flexibility necessary to add either pass rusher before this month's NFL draft.