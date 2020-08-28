Thursday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 15 Victory Against Panthers

Following a miserable defeat against the Rams, the Seahawks hit the road once again and were motivated to turn the page against the under-performing Panthers.

Continuing a season-long trend, another close finish awaited Seattle, as they nearly surrendered a 20-point lead late in regulation. Thanks to a stellar offensive performance – producing 428 total yards and four touchdowns – they were able to hold on and end their losing streak after just one game.

Let’s look back upon some of the critical moments that ultimately led to the Seahawks’ 30-24 victory against the Panthers during their second consecutive victorious meeting at Bank of America Stadium since the 2018 campaign.

1. Leading by six points early in the second quarter, Tyler Lockett’s 19-yard touchdown reception extends Seattle’s lead to 20-7.

After a pair of successful drives in the first quarter, it took the offense less than nine minutes to take an early 13-0 advantage thanks to a pair of touchdowns from DK Metcalf and Chris Carson. Looking to score some points of their own, the Panthers’ offense was able to gain 75 yards in 12 plays during their second possession of the quarter, capping off their drive with a one-yard touchdown run from running back Christian McCaffrey.

Now leading by just six points, Seattle’s offense regained possession at its own 25-yard line and were looking to restore a 13-point edge before the conclusion of the first half. Just two plays into their drive, quarterback Russell Wilson miraculously connected with veteran receiver Josh Gordon in the middle of the field for a 58-yard reception, pushing his team to Carolina’s 25-yard line.

While a strip-sack from the Panthers’ defense initially ended the Seahawks’ drive, they were bailed out by an offside penalty from defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, negating Wilson’s fumble. Two plays later, Lockett was mistakenly left wide open down the sideline, allowing him to walk into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown catch.

2. With Seattle holding a 13-point edge, Bobby Wagner’s interception ends a late scoring opportunity for Carolina’s offense.

Following Lockett’s seventh touchdown reception of the season, the Seahawks and the Panthers traded punts over the next eight and a half minutes in the second quarter. With just a minute and a half remaining before halftime, Carolina’s offense regained possession and started their third drive of the quarter at its own 40-yard line.

Gaining 28 yards in just two plays, the Panthers failed to advance any further over the next two plays of their drive, positioning them 10 yards shy of the first down marker on third down. Attempting to move the chains forward, backup quarterback Kyle Allen targeted receiver Chris Hogan 12 yards down the field, but Wagner was able to jump in front of the veteran pass catcher, producing his first interception of the season.

Taking over at their own 26-yard line, Seattle’s offense had just 22 seconds along with a pair of timeouts to extend their lead even further before the horn sounded for halftime. Unfortunately, Wilson was sacked by defensive tackle Vernon Butler on the second play of the drive, allowing the final few seconds to bleed off the clock.

3. Following Josh Gordon’s interception, K.J. Wright’s second interception of the contest allows Seattle to regain its 13-point advantage late in the third quarter.

Now trailing by just 10 points once again, Carolina’s offense regained possession at its own 10-yard line and was looking to trim Seattle’s lead even further, but Wright intercepted Allen’s pass on the 11th play of the drive, positioning his team at midfield. Despite this pivotal turnover, the offense coughed up possession just two plays later, thanks to an underthrown pass from Gordon.

With the Panthers’ offense taking over at their own 13-yard line, their offense was looking to avoid a second consecutive turnover and to trim their deficit before the end of the third quarter. Luckily for the Seahawks, their pass rush was able to generate another interception just 41 seconds later, as Wright was able to pick off an ill-advised pass from Allen.

Positioned at Carolina’s 21-yard line, the offense was provided with a prime scoring opportunity, but couldn’t convert on a third down conversion during the third play of the drive. As a result, Seattle was forced to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Jason Myers, pushing the lead to 23-10.

4. Looking to put the game out of reach, Chris Carson’s six-yard touchdown run hands his team a 30-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Needing to generate some momentum on offense, the Panthers started their fourth drive of the second half at their own 25-yard line and nearly committed a third-straight turnover. Upon further review, it was revealed cornerback Ugo Amadi didn’t maintain control of the ball before it touched the ground, but this incompletion still forced a punt on the next play.

Starting their first drive of the fourth quarter at their own 18-yard line, the offense quickly surged into Carolina’s territory, gaining 35 yards in just two plays. Nine plays later, now placed six yards shy of the goal line, coach Pete Carroll decided to leave his offense on the field for a fourth down conversion and it paid off, as Carson broke through multiple tacklers before surging into the end zone for the score.

Despite the Seahawks’ 20-point lead, the Panthers’ offense was able to score 14 unanswered points in just over four minutes, trimming their deficit to just six points late in regulation. Looking to drain the final three minutes off the clock, a 14-yard reception from Lockett and a 10-yard run by Carson allowed the offense to control possession through the conclusion of the game, providing Seattle its 11th victory of the season.