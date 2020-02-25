SeahawkMaven
Timeline Unknown for Rashaad Penny's Return to Seahawks

Working his way back from reconstructive knee surgery, the Seahawks don't have a timetable for Rashaad Penny to return to the field.

Penny, who recently started riding a bike in the next stage of his recovery, suffered a torn ACL during a Week 14 loss in Los Angeles. Though coach Pete Carroll indicated he's making great progress working along with tight end Will Dissly in Los Angeles, it's still way too early to know when he'll be back in action.

"All reports talking to him, he feels good, he's ahead of schedule as we always tell you," Carroll said. "He's really optimistic about roaring back. He's an incredibly fit, so we'll see if that can all work out for us in quick fashion."

Since Penny underwent surgery in December and is only a few months into the rehab process, Carroll believes Penny has a good chance to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. If all goes well, the hope is he'll be ready for Seattle's season opener in September.

"It'll be an extraordinary accomplishment if he was ready by the time we got to camp and all that, so we'll just see what happens. We're not going to set any deadline on it. We'll just see how he develops, but this is the kind of timing that might take you to the PUP thing."

Before suffering the season-ending injury, Penny had been playing the best football of his young NFL career. He rushed for a career-best 129 yards in a Week 12 win over the Eagles and followed up with over 100 yards from scrimmage in a victory over the Vikings.

Penny wrapped up his sophomore season with 370 rushing yards and four total touchdowns while averaging a healthy 5.7 yards per carry.

With Penny's status up in the air, Carroll expects second-year back Travis Homer will be in the mix for reps behind Chris Carson, who the Seahawks anticipate will be fully recovered from a cracked hip that ended his season in late December.

Seahawks GM John Schneider Intrigued by Impressive Receiver Class

Boasting as much talent as any position in this year's draft class, Schneider and the Seahawks may feel inclined to use one of their early selections to take advantage of a deep receiving group loaded with explosive play makers.

Greg Olsen Ready to 'Earn My Stripes' with Seahawks

After exploring multiple options, including a reunion with former coach Ron Rivera, Olsen couldn't pass up playing with Russell Wilson and feels like a rookie again with a fresh start in Seattle.

Locked On Seahawks (2/24/20) - Could Seattle Target Another TCU Standout in First Round?

After drafting L.J. Collier with its first pick nearly a year ago, the Seahawks could have another Horned Frogs defender on the radar as a potential replacement for Jarran Reed.

Seahawks 2020 Scouting Combine Preview

While 300-plus prospects show off their athletic skills in Indianapolis, the real business will take place behind the scenes for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll as Seattle builds its offseason blueprint.

I'll believe the Seahawks are drafting a cornerback in the first round when I see it. Just not John Schneider's style.

4 Seahawks Combine Stars Who Didn't Pan Out

Ahead of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, analyst Matty F. Brown looks back at four former Seahawks who impressed in Indianapolis.

All-22 Review: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett's Top 5 Plays of 2019

Reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his five-year NFL career, Lockett took the baton from Doug Baldwin and emerged as Seattle's top receiver, producing highlight-reel worthy grabs each week. Which ones stood out as his best?

WATCH: Former Seahawks running back Christine Michael powers through New York's defense for an impressive touchdown run to give St. Louis an early 6-0 lead.

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Receiver

Adding another receiver to the mix alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf may not be a top priority, but several intriguing veteran options could be available for Seattle in free agency next month.

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Shaquill Griffin

After recording multiple career highs in 2019 and making the Pro Bowl for the first time, Shaquill Griffin will look to build off of his outstanding performance in 2020.

