Timeline Unknown for Rashaad Penny's Return to Seahawks

Working his way back from reconstructive knee surgery, the Seahawks don't have a timetable for Rashaad Penny to return to the field.

Penny, who recently started riding a bike in the next stage of his recovery, suffered a torn ACL during a Week 14 loss in Los Angeles. Though coach Pete Carroll indicated he's making great progress working along with tight end Will Dissly in Los Angeles, it's still way too early to know when he'll be back in action.

"All reports talking to him, he feels good, he's ahead of schedule as we always tell you," Carroll said. "He's really optimistic about roaring back. He's an incredibly fit, so we'll see if that can all work out for us in quick fashion."

Since Penny underwent surgery in December and is only a few months into the rehab process, Carroll believes Penny has a good chance to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. If all goes well, the hope is he'll be ready for Seattle's season opener in September.

"It'll be an extraordinary accomplishment if he was ready by the time we got to camp and all that, so we'll just see what happens. We're not going to set any deadline on it. We'll just see how he develops, but this is the kind of timing that might take you to the PUP thing."

Before suffering the season-ending injury, Penny had been playing the best football of his young NFL career. He rushed for a career-best 129 yards in a Week 12 win over the Eagles and followed up with over 100 yards from scrimmage in a victory over the Vikings.

Penny wrapped up his sophomore season with 370 rushing yards and four total touchdowns while averaging a healthy 5.7 yards per carry.

With Penny's status up in the air, Carroll expects second-year back Travis Homer will be in the mix for reps behind Chris Carson, who the Seahawks anticipate will be fully recovered from a cracked hip that ended his season in late December.