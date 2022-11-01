Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks

With the NFL's trade deadline coming and going at 1 PM PT on Tuesday, bucking past trends where the organization has been active seeking upgrades, the first place Seahawks chose to sit pat and didn't swing any deals to improve their roster.

In recent seasons, general manager John Schneider acquired talented veterans such as safety Quandre Diggs and defensive end Carlos Dunlap for pennies on the dollar, sending day three selections to the Lions and Bengals in those respective deals. But even with Seattle vastly exceeding expectations by winning five of its first eight games with a young, retooled roster, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team didn't make any moves this time around.

For one, the Seahawks don't have much salary cap space to work with to be able to absorb a player's salary in a trade. As a sign of where they are financially with a $26 million dead cap hit on the books following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade, the team recently restructured guard Gabe Jackson's contract simply to have enough cap space for injured reserve and practice squad elevations for the rest of the year.

Secondly, thanks to the Wilson deal, Seattle has a bevy of high draft picks next April, including Denver's first and second round selections. While the franchise plans to stay in contention from here on out, Schneider wasn't going to deal away prized draft choices for veteran players in a "win now" maneuver.

It's also worth noting that the Seahawks have reinforcements coming internally, as second-year cornerback Tre Brown returned to practice from patellar tendon surgery last week and third-year linebacker Alton Robinson should be back soon from his own knee injury. Veteran Bruce Irvin has also performed well in two games since signing with the practice squad and the team will need to elevate him to the 53-man roster soon with just one game day elevation remaining.

If Seattle was going to make any moves at the deadline, there has been great speculation about cornerback Sidney Jones' future after losing his spot in the starting lineup to rookie Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson. But despite the rumors about him being shopped and his extensive starting experience, no team apparently had any interest giving up a late day three selection to acquire the former Washington standout.

As for the rest of the NFC West, the 49ers made a minor move sending running back Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick. The Cardinals and Rams, who were linked to Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns, didn't make any trades with the majority of the action happening in the AFC on Tuesday.

