Trio of Seahawks Make History in First Half of Season Finale vs. Cardinals

Russell Wilson continues to etch his name in the NFL record books, while Jordyn Brooks and Tyler Lockett reached milestones in Seattle's franchise record books.

While the Seahawks don't have a playoff spot to play for in Sunday's season finale, several players reached monumental individual milestones during the first half against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett, Russell Wilson joined former Colts and Broncos legend Peyton Manning as only the second quarterback in NFL history to post 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in each of his first 10 seasons. His second touchdown - a five-yard strike to Lockett - moved him past Dan Marino with 291 touchdown passes, the second-most by a quarterback in his first 10 seasons in league history.

On that same scoring toss, Wilson also tied former Seahawks quarterback Warren Moon for the 15th-most touchdown passes in NFL history.

Along with Wilson's record-setting throws, Lockett made some history of his own, at least from a franchise record book perspective. Catching four passes for 87 yards in the first half, he surpassed 1,100 yards on the season, becoming just the seventh player in Seahawks history to eclipse the mark as he continues to build on his career-high.

Defensively, only two weeks after Bobby Wagner broke his own franchise record for tackles in a single season, fellow linebacker Jordyn Brooks entered Sunday's finale only six tackles behind him and among league leaders. With Wagner sidelined by a knee injury for the finale and unable to add to his total, the second-year defender passed him in the first half with seven tackles, establishing a new franchise record.

With two quarters left to play in Glendale, Wilson could have a chance to pass Moon on the all-time touchdown passes list, while DK Metcalf could tie Daryl Turner for the most touchdown receptions (30) for a player in Seahawks history during his first three seasons if he finds the end zone.