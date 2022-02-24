Truths and Myths About Seahawks' John Schneider's Propensity For Draft Weekend Trades

Few executives enjoy playing the trade down game more than Schneider. But he also likes to roll the dice trading up when opportunity strikes as well and has found great success doing so over the years.

In 12 years at the helm as Seahawks general manager, John Schneider has earned a reputation for wheeling and dealing during draft weekend. Best known for trading down in the first round - at least when his team has had a first-round selection, that is - moving down from picks typically in the mid-to-late 20s range has become a seemingly annual tradition.

Over the past five drafts, Schneider has executed seven trade downs with Seattle's first draft choice, including three separate deals moving from No. 26 overall to the No. 35 pick in the second round in 2017. That year, the team eventually drafted Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who unfortunately never played a down for the team after suffering head injuries during an ATV accident.

In the other four instances, Seattle traded down 10 spots to No. 27 overall in 2018 before selecting San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny. The following year, Schneider moved down from No. 21 three times in separate deals with the Packers, Giants, and Panthers before finally picking safety Marquise Blair at pick No. 47 overall. They opted to sit pat with their other first round pick, which was acquired from the Chiefs in a trade for defensive end Frank Clark, using it on defensive end L.J. Collier.

But while Schneider's adoration for trading down has been well-documented and become a running joke for fans and experts alike each April, his draft day swaps haven't been limited primarily to moving back to recoup additional draft picks. In fact, per a chart from Arjun Menon of Pro Football Focus, he has been one of the NFL's most aggressive general managers trading up during his time running the show with the Seahawks.

Dating back to 2011, Schneider's 19 trade downs rank second in the league behind only Patriots coach/executive Bill Belichick. But going against the conventional narrative, he hasn't been afraid of packaging multiple picks to slide up when the right player remains available, orchestrating 11 trade ups during the past decade. That equates to a third-place tie with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman behind only Belichick and Mickey Loomis of the Saints.

Interestingly, while Schneider's inclination to trade down hasn't always yielded positive results - see McDowell, for example - he has hit gold far more often than not when moving up the board, particularly in the last seven drafts.

Back in 2015, Seattle coveted Kansas State receiver/return specialist Tyler Lockett. Believing the dynamic talent wouldn't last until his team picked again late in the third round, Schneider paid a steep price to move up with Washington to No. 69 overall, sending a third-round pick, fourth-round pick, fifth-round pick, and sixth-round pick packaged together to slide up 26 spots.

Trading away four picks to acquire Lockett paid immediate dividends, as he earned All-Pro honors after his rookie season as a kick/punt returner and quickly emerged as one of Russell Wilson's top targets. Over the past three seasons, he has turned in three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, scored 26 combined receiving touchdowns, and established a new single-season record with 100 receptions in 2020, continuing to make Schneider's investment seven years ago a great one.

One year later, after trading down with the Broncos in the first round before selecting right tackle Germain Ifedi, Schneider worked the phones again and traded up seven spots in the second round to draft Alabama defensive tackle Jarran Reed at pick No. 49 overall. As compensation, they dealt their second-round pick and one of their fourth round selections to the Lions. Though Reed started only six games as a rookie, he played meaningful snaps and produced 34 tackles for Seattle. Two years later, he broke out with 10.5 sacks in 2018, joining Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle as just the third defensive tackle in franchise history to hit double-digit sacks in a season. In five years with the team, he produced 194 tackles, 22.0 sacks, and 58 quarterback hits in 72 games, again making Schneider's decision to trade up a wise one. In 2018, Schneider didn't make any splashy trades moving up in the first three rounds. But he did move up seven spots in the fifth round in a trade with the Broncos to draft punter Michael Dickson, tacking on a seventh-round pick as part of the deal. At the time, members of Denver's draft room reportedly laughed when they saw Seattle traded up to draft a punter. But four years later, nobody is likely laughing now, as Dickson earned First-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie and has been one of the NFL's premier punters since entering the league. For an extra seventh, he's been well worth the price. While all of the aforementioned trades had a positive impact on the Seahawks and two of those players remain on the roster, Schneider's most notable trade up may have happened on day two of the 2019 NFL Draft. Following three trade downs in the first two rounds, he packaged a third and fourth-round pick to move up to pick No. 64 to snag Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf, who many had viewed as a first-round talent heading into draft weekend. There's no question Seattle has benefited immensely from Metcalf's unexpected draft day slide, as the 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver has caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. He broke Steve Largent's single-season record with 1,303 receiving yards in 2020, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection. In that same draft, Schneider traded up in the third round with the Vikings from pick No. 92 to pick No. 88 to land Utah linebacker Cody Barton, swapping fifth and sixth-round picks as part of the deal. Although that trade hasn't been near the heist that deals for Lockett, Metcalf, and Dickson have turned out to be, Barton has been a reliable special teams cog and produced 95 tackles in 48 games. During the past two drafts, Schneider swung deals to move up in the second round for Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor in 2020 and jump seven spots in the sixth round to acquire Florida tackle Stone Forsythe last year. To land Taylor, he sent Seattle's second and a compensatory third round pick to the New York Jets. For Forsythe, he shipped a sixth and seventh to Chicago late on day three. Time will tell how those two moves ultimately pan out for the Seahawks, as Taylor missed his entire rookie season recovering from leg surgery, but bounced back with 6.5 sacks last season to finish tied for second on the team. Meanwhile, Forsythe dressed for 10 games and played a total of 14 offensive snaps in what could be viewed as a "redshirt" rookie year of sorts. With the 2022 NFL Draft just two months away, the Seahawks once again don't have a first-round pick thanks to their blockbuster deal for safety Jamal Adams two years ago and won't pick until No. 41 overall in the second round. As always, Schneider will be picking up the phone and looking at his options for trading down to add a pick or two to the arsenal as he has done so many times in the past.

But looking at his prior history, fans should also be prepared for Schneider to roll the dice if the right player falls into the late first or early second-round. If he can land a premium pass rusher, a starter-caliber center, or an elite talent who randomly free falls as Metcalf did three years ago, his track record shows he won't hesitate to bundle a few picks and aggressively trade up in the right situation.

Considering he has landed three All-Pro players and at least five starters in his past seven deals trading up, Schneider might even be advised to make that his preferred strategy moving forward.