Tyler Lockett Questionable; Will Seahawks Injured WR Play at Chargers?

RENTON, Wash. - Despite missing practice all week with a hamstring injury, the Seahawks remain optimistic star receiver Tyler Lockett will be able to suit up against the Chargers in Sunday's Week 7 battle at SoFi Stadium.

Speaking with the media after Friday's practice, Pete Carroll told reporters Seattle opted to rest Lockett all week after the injury bothered him in last weekend's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. While he received a questionable designation and could be a game-time decision, the coach's comments suggested the team expects him to be ready to go by Sunday.

"His chances of playing are really good," Carroll said of Lockett's status. "We just put him on ice and make sure he can get stronger through these last two weeks. He was a little bit hampered last week, but he made it through, so we're just trying to be careful with him. If there's anybody in the program that we can do this with, you know he can do it, so we'll see."

After producing 104 yards and two touchdowns on just five catches in a loss to the Saints one week earlier, Lockett had a quiet outing against the Cardinals catching only two passes for 17 yards. Posting his lowest output in both categories this season, Carroll's remarks indicated that he wasn't playing close to 100 percent. For the season, he has caught 34 passes for 423 yards, ranking in the top 15 in the NFL in each statistic.

In the event Lockett can't play, with Penny Hart listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury of his own, the Seahawks will likely turn to veterans Dee Eskridge and Marquise Goodwin to step up alongside star DK Metcalf. Both players came through with several clutch grabs last weekend, including Eskridge catching three passes for 39 yards and moving the chains for a new set of downs on each reception.

Though Goodwin was on the injury report all week with knee/back issues and Eskridge missed Friday's practice for the birth of his first child, both players will be active against the Chargers. Seventh-round pick Dareke Young will also be available after dressing last week as an insurance policy and special teams contributor, while the team could elevate a receiver off the practice squad if necessary.

In other injury news, reserve cornerback Isaiah Dunn already has been ruled out with a hamstring injury after getting hurt against Arizona last week. Fellow veteran Artie Burns, who has only appeared in one game due to a lingering groin injury, received a doubtful designation and likely won't play after sitting out practice all week. Sidney Jones was added as a last-minute addition to the report due to a groin injury that cropped up on Friday and was listed as questionable.

Along the offensive line, starting right guard Gabe Jackson didn't return to practice this week with a hip injury and received a doubtful designation. Set to miss his second straight game barring a miracle turnaround before Sunday, Phil Haynes will replace him in the starting lineup and Jake Curhan will serve as a swing guard behind him and Damien Lewis.

