Veteran DE Bruce Irvin Rejoining Seahawks

The Seahawks are bringing back one of their own pass rushers, but it isn't Jadeveon Clowney, at least not yet.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle has agreed to terms on a deal with veteran defender Bruce Irvin, bringing the former West Virginia standout back to where his career started eight years ago. The terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

Irvin, who will turn 33 years old in November, broke into the league as a highly-scrutinized first-round pick for the Seahawks in 2012. Selected with the No. 15 overall selection, he produced 8.0 sacks and 19 quarterback hits as a rookie, helping lead the team to an 11-win season and a playoff victory.

In four seasons with Seattle, Irvin successfully transitioned from defensive end to SAM linebacker, becoming one of the team's unsung heroes on a defense loaded with superstar players. He registered 133 tackles, 22.0 sacks, three interceptions, and 25 quarterback hits during that span.

Unable to afford to keep him, Seattle declined Irvin's fifth-year option and he took a lucrative four-year, $37 million deal with Oakland in March 2016. Spending two and half seasons by the bay, he generated 18.0 sacks and 42 quarterback hits in 40 games with the Raiders before being waived and latching on with the Falcons at midseason.

Most recently, Irvin thrived for the downtrodden Panthers in 2019, setting a career-high with 8.5 sacks and reaching double digit quarterback hits for the sixth consecutive season.

Back in Seattle, Irvin will likely be used as a defensive end at this stage of his career. He still packs a punch off the edge and the team hopes he can post similar production to a year ago to help bolster one of the NFL's worst pass rushes.

The Seahawks likely aren't done addressing the pass rush either. While continuing to negotiate with Clowney, the team has also been linked to free agent Everson Griffen and looked into potential trades to acquire franchise tagged EDGE defenders Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon.