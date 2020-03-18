SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Veteran DE Bruce Irvin Rejoining Seahawks

Corbin Smith

The Seahawks are bringing back one of their own pass rushers, but it isn't Jadeveon Clowney, at least not yet.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle has agreed to terms on a deal with veteran defender Bruce Irvin, bringing the former West Virginia standout back to where his career started eight years ago. The terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

Irvin, who will turn 33 years old in November, broke into the league as a highly-scrutinized first-round pick for the Seahawks in 2012. Selected with the No. 15 overall selection, he produced 8.0 sacks and 19 quarterback hits as a rookie, helping lead the team to an 11-win season and a playoff victory.

In four seasons with Seattle, Irvin successfully transitioned from defensive end to SAM linebacker, becoming one of the team's unsung heroes on a defense loaded with superstar players. He registered 133 tackles, 22.0 sacks, three interceptions, and 25 quarterback hits during that span.

Unable to afford to keep him, Seattle declined Irvin's fifth-year option and he took a lucrative four-year, $37 million deal with Oakland in March 2016. Spending two and half seasons by the bay, he generated 18.0 sacks and 42 quarterback hits in 40 games with the Raiders before being waived and latching on with the Falcons at midseason.

Most recently, Irvin thrived for the downtrodden Panthers in 2019, setting a career-high with 8.5 sacks and reaching double digit quarterback hits for the sixth consecutive season.

Back in Seattle, Irvin will likely be used as a defensive end at this stage of his career. He still packs a punch off the edge and the team hopes he can post similar production to a year ago to help bolster one of the NFL's worst pass rushes.

The Seahawks likely aren't done addressing the pass rush either. While continuing to negotiate with Clowney, the team has also been linked to free agent Everson Griffen and looked into potential trades to acquire franchise tagged EDGE defenders Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Cassius Marsh Return to Seahawks for Third Stint?

With free agent pass rushers flying off the board left and right and Seattle still scanning the market for options to address one of the team's biggest flaws, signing Marsh could be on the table again at some point this offseason.

Thomas Hall10

by

wantcoffee99

Brandon Shell, Seahawks Reach Two-Year Agreement

Likely signing on to compete for a starting gig as a replacement for Germain Ifedi, Shell brings past starting experience at right tackle and right guard to Seattle's front line.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Check back often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the 2020 NFL league year kicks off on March 16.

Corbin Smith

Did Seahawks Overpay for Familiarity with Jarran Reed?

The Seahawks signed Reed to a two-year deal that was universally liked by the fan base. However, it can be argued the team lost the value game with this contract.

Colby Patnode

Aggressive Moves Needed for Seahawks to Compete in NFC West Arms Race

With the Cardinals and 49ers stockpiling premier talent and the Rams remaining formidable, the Seahawks face a crucial next few weeks to add talent to their roster in an effort to hang in the ever-so-competitive NFC West.

Landon Buford

Is Yannick Ngakoue in Seattle? His Instagram story suggests he may be...

Corbin Smith

Everson Griffen Exploring Market, Seahawks in Pursuit

While Seattle waits on a final decision from Jadeveon Clowney, the front office has zeroed in on another veteran option who could be a quality complementary rusher to team up with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Corbin Smith

Former Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson Strikes Deal with Bills

Suffering their second free agent departure in as many days, the Seahawks will now be counting on L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green to step up with Jefferson bolting for Buffalo.

Corbin Smith

Versatile OL B.J. Finney Signs Two-Year Deal with Seahawks

Bringing past starting experience at center and both guard spots, it remains to be seen where Finney fits into Seattle's plans, but he should have a great shot at first full-time starting gig in the NFL.

Corbin Smith

Could Seahawks Bring Tacoma Native Desmond Trufant Home?

After Arizona landed DeAndre Hopkins in a major trade on Monday, Seattle's suspect secondary may need an upgrade to compete in the NFC West. Bringing back a homegrown star could help shore up the unit.

Landon Buford