Veteran TE Greg Olsen Scheduled to Visit with Seahawks

The Greg Olsen free agency tour is making a stop in the Pacific Northwest.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks are expected to meet with Olsen, who was officially released by the Panthers on Monday. The 13-year NFL veteran also reportedly has visits scheduled with the Redskins and Bills.

After back-to-back seasons derailed by foot injuries, Olsen bounced back to play in 14 games for Carolina in 2019, catching 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns. He previously became the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards from 2014 to 2016.

For his career, Olsen has amassed 718 receptions, 8,444 receiving yards, and 59 touchdowns.

Seattle has plenty of question marks at the tight end position heading into the offseason, so it shouldn't come as a surprise the organization plans to explore the possibility of signing Olsen.

Starter Will Dissly has been "killing it" in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, per coach Pete Carroll, but he's returning from his second severe injury in as many seasons. Reserve Jacob Hollister will be a restricted free agent, while Ed Dickson didn't play at all in 2019 and could be a cap casualty candidate. Luke Willson will also be an unrestricted free agent and may not be brought back.

Even if Dissly returns at 100 percent and Hollister receives a restricted free agent tender, adding Olsen to the fold would make sense. At this stage of his career, he's hoping to latch on with a contender and as proven last year while catching passes from backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier, he can still play at a high level.

As a former team captain for the Panthers, Olsen will also bring a wealth of veteran leadership and playoff experience with him to whatever team signs him. His best days may behind him, but he'd be an excellent addition in any locker room.

Right now, the Redskins have been speculated as the favorite to sign Olsen, which would allow him to reunite with coach Ron Rivera in the nation's capital. But the chance to play with Russell Wilson for a perennial contender may be too much to pass up, especially if the price is right for both sides.