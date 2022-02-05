What Does Ed Donatell's Arrival Mean for Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams?

Old colleagues are back together again as Pete Carroll has hired former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to join the defensive staff. What what does this mean for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams?

Jamal Adams is the biggest enigma on the Seahawks' defense. On one hand, he is an athletic marvel, doing things very few safeties have done in the past, creating havoc near the line of scrimmage in a new-age way. On the other, at times, one starts to wonder if the Seahawks overpaid for his services when they sent two first rounders and a third rounder to the New York Jets before the 2020 season given his injuries and shortcomings in pass coverage.

After setting the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5 during his first year in Seattle, his performance this past was underwhelming at best. He did not record a single sack in 12 games in 2021 while allowing four passing touchdowns and a 93.8 passer rating allowed in coverage.

Many are left wondering what to do with the three-time All-Pro. Do Seahawks coaches shift back to what worked in 2020? Will the arrival of defensive mind Ed Donatell have an impact in Adams' pursuit for success in 2022?

First, let's take a look at what was different between 2020 and 2021. During his first season with the Seahawks, Adams logged nearly 500 snaps near the line of scrimmage, either in the box or on the line of scrimmage. Naturally, with his elite athleticism, that led to the astronomical sack total. He accomplished this while garnering just 152 snaps in a more traditional safety position in the secondary.

In 2021, things shifted. With opponents better prepared for him to blitz, the Seahawks adjusted as Adams logged nearly 100 less snaps near the line of scrimmage and doubled his snap total as a true safety in the defensive backfield. Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. opted to have him in coverage more often in 2021, likely to try and put a Band-Aid on poor pass coverage elsewhere and not leave the defense as exposed when blitzing the LSU product.

With Donatell reportedly coming to town and current defensive line coach Clint Hurtt assumed to be taking on the role of defensive coordinator under Carroll, one would think Adams' role may shift once again.

During his time in Denver as defensive coordinator, Donatell had two fine safeties at his disposal, much like he will in Seattle, assuming the Seahawks can re-sign Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs. Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons offer one of the best safety duos in football. While Jackson played the part of strong safety, Donatell deployed both safeties in a variety of ways. He clearly did not favor one or the other heavily in deciding who to bring up to the box when needed.

In total, Jackson took 257 snaps at or near the line of scrimmage in 2021 while his counterpart, Simmons, played in the box for 319 snaps. This is a far cry from the disbursement Seattle saw with Adams and Diggs, as Diggs logged less than 100 snaps near the line and primarily played deep safety.

Assuming Donatell has some creative control in the defensive secondary under Carroll and Hurtt's supervision, it looks like Adams' role may shift slightly once again. Traditionally, Donatell favors two-deep safety looks such as Cover 2 and Cover 4, as both Simmons and Jackson took over 500 snaps each at traditional safety depth.

This might give some Seahawks fans a stomach ache, as they accuse Adams of being poor in pass coverage. Some of the numbers certainly back that up. However, part of that is due to playing hurt while also playing on a defense that, as a whole, was still figuring it out on the fly. He wasn't the only one floundering early on the last two seasons.

Though his scheme looks more traditional, with a two-high safety base, Donatell also has shown the ability to mix things up and throw a curveball or two. In Denver, both Simmons and Jackson took snaps near the line almost equally. While their skill sets may differ from those of Diggs and Adams, one would assume he would try to do the same in Seattle. Perhaps Diggs, if he does return in free agency, will find himself bouncing from a traditional center fielder-type safety to close to the line more often than in previous seasons.

As for Adams, it's unrealistic to expect the same amount of blitz and sack numbers he accumulated in 2020. Under Donatell, it's likely safe to assume that Adams will operate somewhere in the middle of his two volatile seasons in Seattle. He will likely blitz more than he did in 2021, but still log a healthy amount of snaps in a traditional safety spot since that is where Donatell is more comfortable.

With great defensive minds like Carroll, Donatell, and Hurtt collaborating, they surely can conjure up a scheme that best utilizes Adams' skills. Make no mistake, the 26-year old is still an elite talent and a true weapon. He just needs the right tools and schemes to fulfill his potential.