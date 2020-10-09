SI.com
SeahawkMaven
What's on the Line When Seahawks Battle Vikings in Week 5?

Nick Lee

The Seahawks and Vikings are set to square off on Sunday Night Football this weekend. They will play for the seventh time since coach Pete Carroll took over prior to the 2010 season. These two teams seem to lock horns often and usually they both have plenty to play for.

This game will be no different, despite Minnesota's slow start. Here are four things on the line when the Seahawks and Vikings take the field at CenturyLink Field. 

The Seahawks' Best Start in Franchise History

Seattle rolls into this game at 4-0 for the first time since 2013, you know, the year they won the Super Bowl. That's the only other time in franchise history they've opened a season with four straight wins. This certainly gives you a little wiggle room in case you have a "clunker" game, which is bound to happen over 16 games. What the Seahawks have never done is start a season 5-0. If they can pull out a win Sunday, they will stand alone in Seahawks lore and the Super Bowl hype will continue to gain steam.

Russell Wilson's MVP Case

It seems like Russell Wilson is on a revenge tour after never having received a single MVP vote in his previous eight seasons. Patrick Mahomes got his, as did Lamar Jackson last season. It's Wilson's time in the sun. He currently leads the NFL in passer rating at 136.7, a few steps ahead of perhaps his only competition this year for MVP in Aaron Rodgers, who won the award in both 2011 and 2014. Perhaps Rodgers already having two will also fall in Wilson's favor.

Now, Wilson faces the Vikings, a team that occasionally has gotten to the quarterback. He has a career 113.5 passer rating against Minnesota and has never lost, going 6-0 including that wild 2015 Wild Card round game in the frigid cold. However, the Vikings have also kept him from throwing 180 yards in three of those meetings. Still, Minnesota is 29th in passing defense this year so this is another opportunity for Wilson to boost those MVP numbers.

Vikings Trying to Right the Ship

The Vikings played against the Texans like a wounded animal, which spells danger for the opponent. They came into that game at 0-3 and left with their first win of the season thanks in large part to another monster game from running back Dalvin Cook. Now they see this as an opportunity to continue gaining momentum and save their season. Minnesota has lost six in a row to Seattle, having never beaten them with Carroll on the sideline, so that's a streak they would love to end.

Seattle's Prime Time Success

As mentioned, this game will be on Sunday Night Football, the second time Seattle has been on it this season in just five games. It is well-documented that Pete Carroll always has his Seahawks ready to play at a high level under the lights on the national stage. Seattle is 29-7-1 in primetime games under Carroll, including a sparkling 20-3 at home. This is yet another chance for the Seahawks to perform well with millions watching. 

Seahawks 'Teams' Units Off to Special Start

While most of the focus of the season has been placed on the Seahawks incredible offense, the special teams units have quietly been one of the best in the league under the direction of assistant coach Larry Izzo.

Colby Patnode

Russell Wilson, Seahawks Prepared for 'Cat and Mouse' Game with Vikings Standout Safeties

Minnesota's defense hasn't been quite as stout as recent seasons, but don't tell Wilson or offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer that. Led by one of the NFL's best safety pairings, they expect coach Mike Zimmer's defense to bring it on Sunday night,

CorbinSmithNFL

Versatile Jonathan Bullard Aiming to Make Immediate Impact for Seahawks

In his first four NFL seasons, Bullard didn't necessarily meet expectations, particularly in the pass rushing department. But the former Florida standout has the size and skills to play multiple positions and could be an intriguing midseason signing for the Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Tbonez

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Week 5 Matchup is Fantasy Football Gold

The Seahawks have been one of the most valuable teams in the fantasy football world, thanks to their high flying offense and their ragged defense. This week is no exception.

Colby Patnode

Prior Starting Experience Aided Cody Barton’s Preparedness Entering Year 2 With Seahawks

After making four starts in 2019, Barton was expected to spend the majority of his 2020 campaign on Seattle's special teams units. But thanks to a pair of injuries to Bruce Irvin and Jordyn Brooks, the Utah product has been forced into a starting role once again, but he feels far more comfortable this time around.

Thomas Hall10

Pete Carroll: NFL Should 'Take Action' Against Teams Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Carroll has been forthcoming about the discipline required to play an NFL season during a pandemic, and while he doesn't have the answers for how teams that break COVID-19 protocols should be punished, he believes the league must make an example of them.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Seahawks First Quarter Awards

One of only two undefeated teams left in the NFC and atop the NFC West, the 4-0 Seahawks have gotten off to their best start since 2013. Which players have earned themselves awards hitting the quarter mark?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

PURPLEBLUE

Emergence of David Moore Further Proves Sky's the Limit for Seahawks' Offense

While he displayed flashes of brilliance, consistency plagued Moore over the past three seasons. But after he looked to be on the roster bubble coming out of training camp, he's put everything together in a strong start for the undefeated Seahawks, arriving as a viable threat weapon behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Ty Gonzalez

by

potterhawk

Aggressive Playing Style Opens Door for Ryan Neal to Succeed with Seahawks

Waived by Atlanta in 2019, Neal was signed by Seattle and assigned to the practice squad before the 2019 season. Despite playing in just three games on special teams, the 6-foot-3 strong safety has taken full advantage of his opportunity to replace Jamal Adams, showing his impressive talents over the last two games.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Excited to Add 'Big, Strong, Stout' Damon Harrison, Bolster Defensive Front

It took several months, but after Seattle finally brought "Snacks" Harrison in for a visit on Tuesday, the veteran signed with the practice squad on Wednesday and the team has massive plans for the 350-pound nose tackle once he gets acclimated.

CorbinSmithNFL