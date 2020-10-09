What's on the Line When Seahawks Battle Vikings in Week 5?

The Seahawks and Vikings are set to square off on Sunday Night Football this weekend. They will play for the seventh time since coach Pete Carroll took over prior to the 2010 season. These two teams seem to lock horns often and usually they both have plenty to play for.

This game will be no different, despite Minnesota's slow start. Here are four things on the line when the Seahawks and Vikings take the field at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks' Best Start in Franchise History

Seattle rolls into this game at 4-0 for the first time since 2013, you know, the year they won the Super Bowl. That's the only other time in franchise history they've opened a season with four straight wins. This certainly gives you a little wiggle room in case you have a "clunker" game, which is bound to happen over 16 games. What the Seahawks have never done is start a season 5-0. If they can pull out a win Sunday, they will stand alone in Seahawks lore and the Super Bowl hype will continue to gain steam.

Russell Wilson's MVP Case

It seems like Russell Wilson is on a revenge tour after never having received a single MVP vote in his previous eight seasons. Patrick Mahomes got his, as did Lamar Jackson last season. It's Wilson's time in the sun. He currently leads the NFL in passer rating at 136.7, a few steps ahead of perhaps his only competition this year for MVP in Aaron Rodgers, who won the award in both 2011 and 2014. Perhaps Rodgers already having two will also fall in Wilson's favor.

Now, Wilson faces the Vikings, a team that occasionally has gotten to the quarterback. He has a career 113.5 passer rating against Minnesota and has never lost, going 6-0 including that wild 2015 Wild Card round game in the frigid cold. However, the Vikings have also kept him from throwing 180 yards in three of those meetings. Still, Minnesota is 29th in passing defense this year so this is another opportunity for Wilson to boost those MVP numbers.

Vikings Trying to Right the Ship

The Vikings played against the Texans like a wounded animal, which spells danger for the opponent. They came into that game at 0-3 and left with their first win of the season thanks in large part to another monster game from running back Dalvin Cook. Now they see this as an opportunity to continue gaining momentum and save their season. Minnesota has lost six in a row to Seattle, having never beaten them with Carroll on the sideline, so that's a streak they would love to end.

Seattle's Prime Time Success

As mentioned, this game will be on Sunday Night Football, the second time Seattle has been on it this season in just five games. It is well-documented that Pete Carroll always has his Seahawks ready to play at a high level under the lights on the national stage. Seattle is 29-7-1 in primetime games under Carroll, including a sparkling 20-3 at home. This is yet another chance for the Seahawks to perform well with millions watching.