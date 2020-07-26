Training Camp Primer: Which Defensive Tackles Will Step Up Behind Jarran Reed, Poona Ford?

While the Seahawks returned to the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons backed by quarterback Russell Wilson and a high-powered offense, coach Pete Carroll's defense took a big step in the wrong direction in his 10th season on the sidelines, finishing 22nd overall in scoring defense.

Drawing the most headlines, Seattle struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, finishing in the bottom five in the NFL in sacks, pressure rate, and quarterback hits. But Carroll's squad also battled issues slowing down opposing rushing attacks, surrendering 4.9 yards per attempt (29th in the league) and ranking 26th in DVOA and success rate against the run.

As Carroll noted, the Seahawks had problems maintaining the edge against outside runs throughout the season. Teams such as the Rams and 49ers routinely gashed them with fly sweeps, breaking contain and picking up big chunks of yardage in the process.

But surprisingly, away from Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle's defensive line as a whole didn't play up to expectations stopping the run either. While Poona Ford finished with a career-high 32 tackles and five tackles for loss, Jarran Reed missed the first six games serving a suspension and wasn't the same player when he returned. Along with recording just a pair of sacks, he uncharacteristically struggled at the point of attack, receiving an underwhelming 60.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

When Reed was sidelined, veteran Al Woods stepped into the starting lineup and performed well, finishing with 32 tackles and a sack. But he received a suspension of his own late in the season and the Seahawks missed him dearly while getting gashed on the ground by the Cardinals and 49ers to close out the regular season.

Given these concerns, many expected Seattle to be aggressive adding talent to the interior defensive line. The organization did re-sign Reed to a two-year deal, believing his 2019 season to be an aberration and expecting him to return to his 2018 form, but Woods wasn't brought back and the team didn't sign any other free agents or draft a player at the position.

As a result, with training camp just around the corner, the Seahawks have serious depth concerns behind Reed and Ford. Though those two players should provide a solid one-two tandem in the trenches, the four players behind them have played in a combined four regular season games, with 360-pound behemoth Bryan Mone producing four tackles as an undrafted rookie last year.

Aside from Mone, most fans might have a tough time naming anyone else at the position. Demarcus Christmas didn't play a single down last year and the 2019 sixth-round pick out of Florida State spent the entire season on the PUP list with a back injury. He was healthy midway through the season, but without a roster spot available, the team chose not to activate him and he will be starting from scratch after sitting out in a "redshirt" season.

Filling out the depth chart, undrafted free agent signings Cedrick Lattimore and Josh Avery haven't even stepped on a practice field yet due to canceled OTAs and minicamps this spring. While each player offers some intriguing traits and could develop into capable NFL defensive tackles working with defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, this is far from the ideal time to be banking on undrafted players to step in and contribute.

With such limited game experience away from Reed and Ford, the Seahawks have been actively considering several veteran free agents for weeks, including former All-Pro Damon Harrison and ex-Eagles starter Timmy Jernigan. Both players remain unsigned, but since travel has been restricted due to COVID-19 and team facilities have remained shut down to players, nothing has happened to this point.

Now that the season is rapidly approaching and camp is expected to start on schedule, as evidenced by Seattle's blockbuster trade for safety Jamal Adams, general manager John Schneider will be looking to shore up the team's roster in quick order. With players able to have physicals completed by team physicians, this could mean a signing will happen in the near future to add a much-needed veteran.

If Schneider doesn't reel in a proven talent such as Harrison, however, the onus will fall squarely on Mone and Christmas to take big steps forward as replacements for Woods and Quinton Jefferson in the Seahawks' defensive line rotation. At 290-plus pounds, former first-round pick L.J. Collier could also be called upon to play snaps reduced inside, particularly on pass rushing downs.

Such a scenario wouldn't necessarily inspire confidence playing in the rugged NFC West with so many unknowns set to play significant snaps, especially after Carroll's defense as a whole struggled stopping the run even with Clowney in the lineup.

But with the clock ticking to add talent to the mix and salary cap space drying up, the Seahawks may have no choice but to put their faith in Hurtt to get the young group up to speed quickly. Of course, in a season unlike any other previously, a veteran could be brought on board at a later time as well.