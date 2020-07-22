Training Camp Primer: Which Rookies Have Best Chance to Contribute for Seahawks?

Throughout their decade-long tenures as coach and general manager of the Seahawks respectively, Pete Carroll and John Schneider have seen several rookies step into the lineup immediately and contribute for playoff-bound teams.

Back in 2012, third-round pick Russell Wilson beat out coveted free agent signing Matt Flynn for the starting quarterback job out of camp. Seattle's first two picks that year - Bruce Irvin and Bobby Wagner - both played significant snaps as rookies for the NFL's top scoring defense.

Then in 2014, Justin Britt instantly became a starter at right guard and eventually settled in as the Seahawks starting center. One year later, defensive end Frank Clark and receiver Tyler Lockett burst onto the scene to make an impact as rookies and emerged as high-quality starters in the Pacific Northwest.

Last year, DK Metcalf wasted little time silencing his critics after falling to the end of the second round, registering 58 receptions for 900 yards and scoring seven touchdowns for Seattle. Barring an unforeseen sophomore slump, he looks poised for stardom catching passes from Russell Wilson.

But entering an unprecedented season amid a pandemic, rookies will face a set of unique challenges trying to earn playing time right away in 2020. Since OTAs and minicamps were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and replaced exclusively by virtual meetings this spring, none of these first-year players have even been on the field with coaches yet.

Making matters worse, recent reports indicate the NFL's latest proposal to the players association nixed all four preseason games, taking away invaluable game reps for first-year players aiming to impress.

Considering all of these obstacles as well as Seattle's history of playing young players early under Carroll and Schneider, which rookies have the best chance to carve out a role during a training camp unlike any ever seen before?

Headlining the Seahawks latest draft class, the decision to select Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round puzzled many draft analysts and fans alike. It was a typical unexpected move from Schneider, but despite the impressive talent already at the position, there are several reasons why he could be a factor on day one.

A four-year starter for the Red Raiders, Brooks excelled both at outside linebacker and middle linebacker in two different defensive schemes. Moving inside for his senior season, he racked up 108 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and a career-best 3.0 sacks, showing improvements as a blitzer.

"He’s a guy that can check all the boxes. We love his attitude. Just his mentality – he’s really on it. He’s got versatility," Carroll said about Brooks following the draft. "We’ve seen him do a variety of things that give him the scope of ability that he could play inside or outside for us."

While All-Pro talent Bobby Wagner isn't going anywhere, Schneider indicated in a radio interview earlier this offseason fellow veteran K.J. Wright could shift to strongside linebacker. Such a move would allow the athletic Brooks to compete for the starting role at the weakside spot in camp, where his elite speed and tackling skills could give him a major advantage over second-year defender Cody Barton.

“We’re going to give this guy a chance to see where he can fit in,” Carroll said. “We’ll work the competition to uncover what exactly is best. We really think he’s got a chance to be fighting for playing time right away.”

After finishing next-to-last in the NFL in sacks in 2019, opportunities for significant snaps rushing off the edge could also be in second-round pick Darrell Taylor's future. After Carroll admitted the Seahawks were "sweating it out" hoping they would get the former Tennessee standout, they traded a second and third-round pick to the Jets to move up and select him.

Starting at outside linebacker for the Volunteers each of his final two years on campus, Taylor yielded 16.5 sacks during that span against SEC competition. At 267 pounds, he passes the eye test both from a physical and athleticism standpoint to play the LEO defensive end spot in Carroll's scheme.

“The height, weight, speed thing is there. His aggressiveness is there, his flexibility is savvy for turning the corner and doing the things that that position calls for," Carroll assessed. "The power he has to finish, he’s got speed to power moves. There’s enough ability there for him to do some dropping the few times that we do that when we mix our looks and all. We thought he was an absolute in the pocket guy for us."

Even after signing veterans Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin in free agency, Taylor's blend of size, appealing athletic traits, experience, and toughness should give him a fighting chance to compete for the starting role immediately.

"It was an easy evaluation in that regard so we’re very happy to get him and we know he’s going to have a chance to contribute early.”

Offensively, Carroll didn't mince words about expectations for third-round pick Damien Lewis. When asked where the bruising blocker fit in the competition at right guard, he made it clear he would be in the mix to start right off the bat for Seattle.

“He won’t take a backseat to anybody," Carroll said after day two of the draft. "He’s going to come in and battle for it. That’s part of the reason we took him. We wanted him to come in and battle to play and all of that competition will make us better.”

Less than 48 hours later, the Seahawks released incumbent starter D.J. Fluker, further opening the door for the rookie to start in Week 1. Even without the benefit of offseason work, he should be the favorite competing against the likes of Jordan Simmons and Jordan Roos.

Coming from a well-coached program at LSU that won the national championship in 2019, Carroll believes that pedigree will give him a great chance at finding success out of the gate.

“For us to have a guy that’s going to come in and compete at right guard, a championship kid, we felt like that was a great place to take him."

Looking at the rest of Seattle's draft class, the other five newcomers will have a far tougher time seeing the field as rookies. Running back DeeJay Dallas has Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde in front of him on the depth chart, tight end Colby Parkinson may miss the start of the season rehabbing from foot surgery, and and receiver Freddie Swain will have ample competition for the final receiver spot.

But as proven by Carson, who was selected in the seventh round in 2017, a late-round pick such as defensive end Alton Robinson or a receiver such as Swain or Stephen Sullivan could surprise despite unideal circumstances.

In particular, Carroll seemed enthused about being able to snag Robinson in the fifth round, viewing him as a player with the physical talents and production to be drafted earlier. Just two years ago, he racked up 10.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss at Syracuse.

“I’m really fired up that we were able to get Alton [Robinson] where we got him,” coach Pete Carroll said after the draft. “He’s got the ability and the production to do stuff like guys that were picked quite a bit higher. We were fortunate to get that done.”

Like Taylor, Robinson will get a look early at the LEO defensive end spot and depending how quickly he grasps Seattle's system, he could be in line for early reps in a rotational reserve role.

As for Swain, his best path to a roster spot will likely be on special teams. The Seahawks have been seeking a viable successor for Tyler Lockett on kick and punt returns and after starring at Florida in that capacity, he could be the ideal replacement.

Having played tight end and receiver at LSU, Sullivan offered enough intrigue for Seattle to trade back into the seventh round to draft him. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, he's a sleeper candidate to watch entering his first NFL training camp with the team lacking size at the receiver position away from DK Metcalf.

Given the fact NFL teams may not transition into padded practices until mid-August due to an elongated acclimation period in training camp and exhibition games have been nixed completely, rookies won't have many opportunities to shine before the real bullets hopefully start firing in September.

As seen in the past, however, the Seahawks have never been scared to throw youngsters into the fire if they prove themselves worthy. With competition still at a premium for Carroll's staff and several starting spots up for grabs, Brooks, Taylor, Lewis, and others will look to stand out amongst their peers and find their way onto the field in quick order.