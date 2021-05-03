Which Seahawks Rookies Could Take Advantage of New NFL Jersey Number Rules?

As the NFL begins to relax some of its rules on jersey numbers, we take a look at which of the Seahawks' 15 rookies could maintain their 'non-traditional' numbers from college.

The NFL is going to look a lot different in 2021.

A year after adding a seventh playoff team to each conference, the game is undergoing even more significant changes. Not only will the schedule and final records be forever altered with an additional 17th game in the regular season, but the product on the field may take some time to readjust to as well, with players at several positions now being able to wear 'non-traditional' numbers on their uniforms.

This includes a plethora of position groups now being allowed to wear single-digit numbers, much like in amateur levels of football, which has become an exciting and fun discussion amongst players and fans since the rule change was put into effect on April 21. However, it does come with a bit of a caveat: for NFL veterans who wish to change their number this year, they'll have to buy out the remaining inventory of all jersey distributors. If they opt to wait until 2022, they'll be able to freely make the shift over to a new number.

Rookies coming into the league won't have to worry about this, though—a nice perk for those who were either just drafted or signed this past weekend. The Seahawks don't necessarily have an abundance of rookies set to join them this season, with just three selections made in the draft and 12 known undrafted free agent signings as of this writing. But quite a few of them rocked single-digit numbers with their college teams, and may continue doing so at the professional level.

WR D'Wayne Eskridge - No. 1 and No. 7

The Seahawks' first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft donned a pair of single-digit numbers in his time at Western Michigan, switching from No. 7 to No. 1 in his fifth and final season. He certainly felt good in it, going on to put up a whopping 768 yards and eight touchdowns on 33 catches in a mere six-game span. While Eskridge's old number is currently on lock after backup quarterback Geno Smith re-signed with the team on April 22, No. 1 is fair game. Seattle's social media team even posted a clean-looking photo edit of Eskridge - though, as they note, is not an official announcement for his new number - rocking No. 1 in the team's navy home uniforms.

CB Tre Brown - No. 6

Offensive skill players are not the only ones who will reap the benefits of the recent rule changes. Defensive backs are also allowed to wear anywhere between Nos. 1-49, and Brown - the Seahawks' fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma - may be keen on taking advantage of that. Rocking the No. 6 for the Sooners, Brown's physical play style and above-average athleticism caught the attention of Seattle's scouting department and coaching staff. So much so that they're aiming to buck trend and let the 5-foot-9 corner compete for a job on the outside. Like Eskridge, the Seahawks took to Twitter with a possible preview of him wearing his college number at the next level, though he'll have to pry it away from quarterback Alex McGough.

RB BJ Emmons - No. 4

One of the Seahawks' undrafted rookie free agent signings on Saturday, Emmons switched to No. 4 after transferring from Alabama to Florida Atlantic. While he's unlikely to rip the number away from All-Pro punter Michael Dickson, nor the one he wore in high school - No. 5 - from kicker Jason Myers, there should still be ways for him to get creative if he so chooses. In addition to single digits, running backs are also now allowed to wear numbers inside the teens and 80s.

WR Connor Wedington - No. 5

At Stanford, the Tacoma native and special teams artist had some tough shoes to fill with the No. 5. Following in the footsteps of now All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, Wedington had a decent enough collegiate career to be heavily pursued by the Seahawks in undrafted free agency. He'll likely have to deviate from the number he wore in college and high school, however, as it's currently held by the former Pro Bowler Myers, as mentioned.

RB Josh Johnson - No. 8

Quickly becoming a fan-favorite in the Seahawks' community for his social media presence, Johnson wore the No. 8 at Louisiana-Monroe. Rushing for nearly 1,300 yards the year he switched to the number, he's someone to watch in a fairly deep running back corps for Seattle. While the number - made famous in Seattle by quarterback Matt Hasselbeck - is currently available, veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap also wore it in college and has shown interest in returning to it on social media. However, defensive linemen are exempt from the new rule changes, so unless the Seahawks list him as a linebacker, it's Johnson's for the taking.

