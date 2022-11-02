Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8.

With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway through the second quarter, Dissly showed off his previous defensive lineman background at Washington when he threw his shoulder into punt returner Richie James and knocked the football out of his hands. Rookie safety Joey Blount recovered the fumble and moments later, kicker Jason Myers connected on a short field goal to regain the lead.

When asked if the play was the first time he's forced a fumble with his shoulder, Dissly said that was the case in the NFL but not at the college level. He previously registered a strip sack at Washington in an Apple Cup victory over Washington State in 2015.

“In the NFL, that would be a yes," Dissly said after the game. "I have hits, I have defensive tape, and I got a sack fumble in the Apple Cup."

Dissly wasn't done with his special teams heroics either. Stepping in for Nick Bellore, who missed Sunday's game with a concussion, he found himself in the right place at the right time midway through the fourth quarter after running back Travis Homer blasted James and punched the ball out. Recovering the football inside the Giants' 20-yard line, Ken Walker III capitalized off of Dissly's turnover by scoring a 12-yard touchdown to push the lead to 14 points and ice the game.

Logging 15 special teams snaps, his second-highest total of the season thus far, Dissly's forced fumble and fumble recovery created a 10-point swing that was crucial in a tightly-contested game against a well-coached opponent. On top of his special teams contributions, he caught a pair of passes for 12 yards, including a shovel pass on 4th and 2 that moved the chains in the red zone and set up a Geno Smith touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.

"There's just praise to go everywhere," coach Pete Carroll remarked. "Nothing more favorite than knocking the ball out of their hands and taking the ball from them on the special teams. Dissly had a great hit. Homer had a great hit, to do that. I think Diss recovered Homer's. It was exactly the way we want to do it."

Dissly becomes the fourth Seahawk so far this season to be recognized with a Player of the Week honor. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen captured NFC Defensive Player of the Week accolades in Week 1 and Week 6 respectively, while quarterback Geno Smith won NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a Week 4 road win in Detroit.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.