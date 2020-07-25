SeahawkMaven
Training Camp Primer: Will Whole Be Greater Than Sum of Parts for Seahawks' Pass Rush?

Corbin Smith

Though they finished with 11 wins and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round in the playoffs, the Seahawks failed to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks throughout the 2019 season. In nearly half of their 16 regular season games, they finished with one sack or less, ending the season with just 28.0 sacks total, second-worst among 32 NFL teams.

These struggles turning up the heat on signal callers weren't just exhibited in sack numbers, however. Per Pro Football Reference, Seattle finished 27th overall in pressure percentage (19.3 percent), 27th in quarterback knockdown percentage (6.4 percent), and 29th in quarterback hits (68). In every meaningful pass rushing metric, they were near the bottom of the league.

By the time the season wrapped up, Rasheem Green led the Seahawks with 4.0 (!) sacks. Only two Seattle defenders - Jadeveon Clowney (13) and Quinton Jefferson (10) - hit double digits for quarterback hits. Just for comparison, Frank Clark and Jarran Reed had 27 and 24 quarterback hits respectively in 2018.

There were plenty of underlying reasons for Seattle's perpetual ineptitude chasing down quarterbacks. Free agent signing Ziggy Ansah battled injuries all season long, finishing with 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits, while Clowney dealt with a core injury for most of the second half and produced just 3.0 sacks. After setting a career-high with 10.5 sacks the season prior, Reed also missed the first six games serving a suspension and only had a pair of sacks in 10 games upon his return.

With all three of those players disappointing, the Seahawks were forced to rely more heavily on the blitz, sending linebackers Bobby Wagner and Mychal Kendricks in an effort to manufacture pressure. They finished with 3.0 sacks apiece, tied for third-highest on the team, further magnifying their issues rushing off the edge.

Considering the lack of production and their ample cap space heading into free agency, the Seahawks were expected to aggressively pursue upgrades at defensive end. Along with re-signing Clowney, they would make a run at another top-tier EDGE defender to help address the team's greatest flaw.

But sticking to status quo, general manager John Schneider chose not to pay top dollar to retain Clowney, who still remains unsigned with less than a week before the start of training camp. He also didn't break the bank on any other free agent rushers, choosing instead to bring back veterans Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa on affordable one-year deals.

Then in April, Schneider packaged a second and third-round pick to trade up with the Jets to select Tennessee pass rusher Darrell Taylor. Three rounds later, he double-dipped by using a fifth-round pick on Syracuse standout Alton Robinson, adding more athleticism at the position.

For many experts and fans alike, these moves haven't inspired much confidence for a group that already struggled mightily last year. Without Clowney being re-signed and Jefferson leaving for Buffalo, Pro Football Focus ranked Seattle's defensive line dead last among all 32 teams last week.

On the surface, it's hard to argue against the Seahawks being near the bottom of such a list. Without OTAs, minicamps, and now preseason games, it will be challenging for rookies such as Taylor and Robinson to make much of an impact right out of the gate. Several returning players such as former first-round pick L.J. Collier and Branden Jackson have been non-factors as pass rushers for the most part.

But looking at the group as a whole, it wouldn't be misguided to believe Seattle could be much improved rushing the passer compared to a year ago and surprise some people.

Irvin and Mayowa each had at least 7.0 sacks in 2019, which would have been nearly double Green's team-leading total from last year. If they come close to replicating that production and provide consistent pressure in 2020, that by itself should make the Seahawks far more effective harassing opposing quarterbacks.

Starting eight games last year, Green showed flashes of being a competent rusher and forced three fumbles on strip sacks. Still just 23 years old, it's not far-fetched to expect he will have a breakout third season as the new starting 5-tech base defensive end. Behind him, Collier will be aiming to ramp up his production after an ankle injury set him back tremendously last year.

In the interior, Reed won't be serving a suspension and after signing a new two-year deal, he will want to prove his dominant 2018 performance wasn't a fluke. Even if he only produces half the sacks and quarterback hits, that would still be a major uptick from his disappointing numbers last year. Poona Ford has the athleticism to be more of a factor collapsing the pocket in his third season, while Collier offers the size to reduce inside and rush on passing downs.

As far as wild cards go, the Seahawks also have Shaquem Griffin coming back for his third NFL season. At under 220 pounds, he doesn't have the size to be an every down EDGE, but his blazing speed makes him a threat on obvious passing downs and coach Pete Carroll has made it clear there will be a role for him after he finished 2019 on a strong note.

In terms of star power and name recognition, Seattle doesn't stack up compared to last year minus Clowney and Ansah, who were each previously Pro Bowlers. But injuries and inconsistent play prevented the group from coming close to performing as envisioned.

This year, the opposite could easily come to fruition, as a group with far less notoriety but significantly better depth could vastly exceed rock-bottom expectations. If that happens, the Seahawks will have an excellent chance at returning to the playoffs and even improving to an average NFL pass rush could be the key to getting back to the Super Bowl.

