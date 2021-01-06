With Jamal Adams' Status Uncertain, Ryan Neal Steps Back in Spotlight for Seahawks

One of Seattle's biggest surprises during the 2020 season, the uber-aggressive Neal may be thrust back into the starting lineup on the NFL's biggest stage against the Los Angeles Rams in a Wild Card rematch.

After suffering a left shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter during Sunday's 26-23 victory over the 49ers, the Seahawks likely won't know if safety Jamal Adams will be available for this weekend's Wild Card matchup with the Rams up until game day.

While losing Adams would no question be a major blow to Seattle's defense entering the postseason, however the team can at least take solace in the fact that if he's not able to play on Saturday, they have a quality backup option ready to step into the lineup in Ryan Neal. When called upon earlier this season to replace the All-Pro defender, the third-year journeyman emerged as one of the team's biggest surprises, gaining the trust of Pete Carroll and his coaching staff.

"We have a lot of confidence in Ryan because of the way he played and what he does," Carroll said on Tuesday. "He showed us he plays really hard. He's tough. He's a playmaker. He's very aggressive in his style of play."

Previously entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois, Neal won't be mistaken for Adams in terms of athleticism and overall talent. He's had to scratch and claw for every opportunity he's earned in the NFL and admitted to reporters earlier in the season he had considered quitting football after the Seahawks waived him at the end of training camp in September.

But the resilient Neal decided against hanging up his cleats, re-signing with Seattle's practice squad after clearing waivers. Elevated from the practice squad in Week 3 to provide extra safety depth against the Cowboys, he stepped in for Adams after the starter tweaked his groin in the fourth quarter and pulled in a game-ending interception of Dak Prescott in the end zone during the closing minute.

Filling in admirably during four starts replacing Adams as Seattle's strong safety, Neal recorded 28 tackles, an interception, three tackles for loss, and three passes defensed. Since Adams returned to action in Week 9, he's been utilized as a sixth defensive back in dime packages and created a deflection that resulted in an interception for teammate Quandre Diggs in a Week 13 loss to the New York Giants.

Neal has also remained a critical special teams player for the Seahawks, registering five tackles on kick and punt coverage while also blocking a punt in the loss to the Giants.

Once Adams meandered to the sideline dangling his left arm after taking a shot to the shoulder from running back Jerrick McKinnon while blitzing off the edge on Sunday, Neal once again stepped in without a hitch. Noting his aggressive nature, Carroll indicated Seattle didn't have to make any substantial adjustments schematically. Playing just 18 defensive snaps, he recorded four tackles, including stopping running back Jeff Wilson Jr. at the line of scrimmage on a safety blitz.

"In the position he's playing and the makeup of that spot," Carroll explained. "When he comes off the bench to play for Jamal, as you saw us last week, he came in and he was pressuring right off the bat because that's what we think of him. We think of him in the same mold."

Ultimately, the Seahawks will be crossing their fingers and banking on Adams bouncing back and finding a way to battle through the pain this weekend. With this being his first chance to play in the playoffs in his career after spending his first three years with a struggling Jets franchise, it's difficult to envision him at least not giving it a shot to see if he can gut it out.

But after sitting out practice on Tuesday and considering his demoralized body language on the bench following the injury, it's far from a guarantee he suits up. If he's not able to turn the corner physically and the team rules him out, after Neal excelled when given extended snaps earlier in the season even while much of the defense around him was struggling, the Seahawks will be more than comfortable rolling with him in Adams' absence.

"He'll be ready to go if we need him and we'll be happy to play him. He had a really good statement that he was able to make in the games he played, and we're happy to have him out there."