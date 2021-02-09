With Latest Power Play, Russell Wilson Sends Warning Shots to Seahawks' Brain Trust

While rumors will continue to swirl about Wilson's future in the Pacific Northwest, his latest statements don't suggest he wants to leave. But they should serve as an ultimatum to the organization - specifically John Schneider and Pete Carroll - that if things don't improve moving forward, his stance could change.

During his first seven NFL seasons, Russell Wilson rarely delved into the Seahawks offseason plans and what he wanted to see the see the team do from an offensive standpoint when speaking with the media. He left such discussions for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.

But after becoming the league's highest-paid player by signing a four-year, $130 million contract in April 2019, Wilson became far more outspoken on a variety of topics. This shift started during Pro Bowl week two years ago when he told an ESPN reporter that Seattle needed to add more superstars. During Super Bowl week shortly after, he made it clear he wanted the team to run a more up-tempo offense with more emphasis on the passing game.

Now, following another early playoff exit last month, Wilson once again wielded his power as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks when warning shots were fired on a pair of interviews on Tuesday.

Joining the Dan Patrick Show, Wilson indicated that he wanted to be more heavily incorporated in Seattle's personnel decisions, citing Tom Brady's influence on the additions made by the Buccaneers as the sort of input he would like to have working with general manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll, and the front office.

"I want to be involved," Wilson said. "At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy... It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often."

Such comments shouldn't come as a surprise, as Wilson already told reporters in his end-of-season press conference that it would be "critical" for him to be involved in the process finding a replacement for offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Sure enough, he played a significant role in the hiring of Shane Waldron, speaking with the former Rams passing game coordinator before and after the Seahawks hired him.

Still, when asked how much he has been involved in the team's personnel decisions, Wilson responded, "Not as much."

Then, we speaking with reporters on a Zoom press conference, when asked if he was frustrated with the talent around him in recent years, Wilson responded by saying he loves playing for the Seahawks but has also grown frustrated with the number of hits he has taken over the years.

"Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that's the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game," Wilson said. "At the same time, it's part of the job. I've definitely been hit - I've been sacked almost 400 times. We've got to get better. I got to find ways to get better too."

Interestingly, while Wilson still took 47 sacks last season, Seattle finished ninth in the NFL in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate metric. A strong argument can be made that before the entire offense cratered in the second half of the season that the group was the best one Schneider and Carroll had assembled in front of their star signal caller since the team won Super Bowl XLVIII. Those players may not have necessarily been thrilled about being thrown under the bus by the quarterback they work hard to protect.

The Seahawks currently have three of their five starting offensive linemen from 2020 - tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell as well as guard Damien Lewis - under contract. Guard Mike Iupati and center Ethan Pocic are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March and based on Wilson's verbiage, it sounds like he would like to see the team find upgrades at those two spots.

While cap space looks tight currently, Schneider does have a number of options at his disposal to create financial flexibility if Seattle wants to make a push for a top offensive line free agent such as Packers center Corey Linsley or Patriots guard Joe Thuney. Whether such an aggressive move will be made or not remains to be seen.

On top of Wilson's public statements, Jason La Canfora of CBS reported on Tuesday morning that the quarterback's camp has become aggravated by Seattle's inability to protect him, spurring further discussion about his future in the Pacific Northwest. But even with teams reportedly calling about his availability, the Seahawks aren't entertaining a deal for the eight-time Pro Bowler and there are 39 million reasons why it wouldn't happen even if he wanted it to.

Wilson himself doesn't sound interested in leaving at this point, though plenty of media members decided to post partial quotes to take his words out of context on Tuesday morning and throw some gasoline on the fire.

"I'm not sure if I'm available or not. That's a Seahawks question," Wilson remarked during his interview with Patrick. "Hopefully, I'll play in Seattle forever."

Therein lies the key. Wilson has reiterated in numerous interviews that he loves playing in Seattle and hopes to stay for the remainder of his career. While his agent may be playing his cards for future leverage, all signs point to him staying put with a franchise that has had immense success throughout his career.

When asked if he trusts the front office to put a championship-caliber team around him, Wilson responded by saying he has unwavering faith in the choices made by Schneider and Carroll while also making sure to once again emphasize improving pass protection moving forward.

"If you ask me about the trust factor of it all," Wilson said. "I've always put my trust in the Seahawks trying to do whatever it takes to win. Hopefully that will continue. That's a key point. Part of that is how we go about the protection part of it and figuring those little things out like that."

With that said, while Wilson currently doesn't seem intent on forcing his way out of town, he's entering his 10th season and will turn 33 years old in November. He's on the verge of exiting the prime years of his career and clearly understands how critical of an offseason this is for him. In the event that Seattle takes a step back, don't advance further in the postseason, and/or protection doesn't improve to the level he wants it, then his stance absolutely could change.

This message was sent loud and clear by Wilson on Tuesday. How the Seahawks respond and react accordingly in the next few months will be very telling in regard to the long-term future between player and franchise.