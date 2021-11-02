With Win and Russell Wilson's Impending Return, Seahawks Stave Off Undertaker Yet Again

For the Seahawks, the 2021 season has been about skirting by and avoiding complete destruction. Now with another win finally under their collective belt and Wilson set to return soon, once again the Seahawks' funeral must be postponed.

The Seahawks were in a tailspin following Russell Wilson's injury in Week 5. Their flaws were already bursting at the seams with the star quarterback healthy and since exiting against the Rams in Week 5 with a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger, their weaknesses were further exposed, leading to three straight losses.

Things looked bleak for Pete Carroll's crew. Before Sunday, they were sitting at 2-5 in a division that features the Cardinals and Rams, who now both sit at 7-1. There are several teams in the NFC that stand in the way between the Seahawks and one of the three wild card spots.

13 of the 16 NFC teams are currently at 3-5 or better. One of the spots will likely go to the loser of the NFC West race between the Rams and Cardinals, but the other two seem wide open.

The long arm of the Undertaker himself grabbed hold of the Seahawks and began to tug downward after their frustrating loss on Monday Night Football to the Saints two weeks ago. The offense looked to be buried alive under Geno Smith, who took 10 sacks in a two-game span against the Steelers and Saints.

Then the Seahawks were able to kick open the casket and return from the dead, much like everyone's favorite GIF from the Lord of Darkness himself of the WWE realm.

Much thanks to the Jaguars' ineptitude, the Seahawks blasted their way to a 31-7 victory that ended their three-game skid and kept them just barely afloat enough for Wilson to come save them once more.

On the surface, a 3-5 record does not instill much confidence in a playoff run. However, there is a faint optimism because of Wilson's inevitable return. The pin came out of Wilson's finger this week, marking another step towards his recovery and return from a gruesome injury.

Even being at 3-5, the NFC offers opportunity for them to climb out of the grave and ascend once again to the postseason. Per Pro Football Reference, 19 teams have started with such a record and made the playoffs since the adoption of a 16-game schedule. The Rams currently lead the NFC wild card for the No. 1 slot at 7-1. The Saints occupy the second spot at 5-2. The third and final spot in the playoff bracket currently belongs to the 4-4 Carolina Panthers, who are just one game better than the Seahawks.

With still nine games to play, erasing a one-game deficit is certainly attainable. This is especially true when you account for the return of Seattle's franchise quarterback in Wilson and the fact the defense has played much better over the past three weeks. Becoming the 20th team to start 3-5 and make the playoffs isn't far-fetched.

After the bye week, the Seahawks travel to play the Packers at Lambeau Field, which is certainly no picnic, as they haven't won there since 1999. But even if they drop that game, they still have opportunities to make a run at a wild card spot in the NFC. They still have five games against teams with losing records and three of those are at home.

For the moment, the Seahawks were able to loosen the Undertaker's grip in the grave and postpone their funeral. On the fast track to be back under center, Wilson hopes to be the catalyst who ensures their playoff aspirations aren't buried before January.