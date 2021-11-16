With Yet Another Impressive Start, Tre Brown Continues to Salvage Seahawks' Disappointing Draft Class

Making just his second career start against defending MVP Aaron Rodgers, rookie cornerback Tre Brown allowed no catches in the Seahawks' 17-0 loss to the Packers on Sunday. Now established as the team's starting left cornerback, he's been a much-needed silver lining in an otherwise disappointing draft class for Seattle.

RENTON, WA — Let's face it: Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston and Trevor Lawrence don't strike fear in many opposing defenses, which is why any optimism bred from the Seahawks' defensive success in Weeks 6-8 was cautious in nature. Before anyone could legitimize their apparent turnaround, they needed a bigger and better challenge.

They got one this past Sunday.

Coming out of a much-needed bye week, the Seahawks travelled to Green Bay for a date with defending league MVP Aaron Rodgers and a high-powered Packers offense. They rose to the occasion, keeping Rodgers and company out of the end zone for three quarters before eventually—and understandably—collapsing in the fourth, thanks in part to playing nearly double the minutes Seattle's offense did.

Heading into his second career start, rookie cornerback Tre Brown understood the assignment. Though he didn't encounter All-Pro receiver Davante Adams for most of the night, he stood his ground against a future Hall of Fame quarterback known for identifying and exposing young, inexperienced players at his position. Working in tandem with D.J. Reed, the two combined to allow just one catch on six targets, per Pro Football Focus.

“He played really well," head coach Pete Carroll assessed of Brown on Monday. "In the opportunities that he got, he really came through and made good plays. He made a really good play on deep balls, had a couple of good challenges, and he’s playing really well technique-wise."

Brown's biggest play of the night came on a 4th and 2 from Seattle's 34-yard line at the end of the first half. The Packers didn't think twice about going for it, especially after kicker Mason Crosby missed a 42-yard field goal attempt on the first drive of the game. Rodgers surveyed the field and spotted a seemingly open receiver in Allen Lazard just past the sticks. But Brown, nestled into his zone, read the veteran's eyes perfectly and broke on the ball just in time to force the incompletion and turnover on downs.

As Carroll noted, Rodgers tried to test Brown on a deep ball earlier on. Lined up against Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who burned Reed for his lone allowed reception in the first quarter, Brown stayed step-for-step with the speedy receiver and watched the ball sail over their heads and out of reach.

"His footwork is really good on the deep ball that he played," Carroll added. "It was like a perfect play. The fourth down win that he had was a big play."

Other than that, Brown had a fairly uneventful night, which is the best possible outcome for any cornerback. And his lack of action is becoming something of a trend for him early on. In 149 coverage snaps, he's allowed just seven catches for a meager 44 yards on 16 targets. Now, with Sidney Jones failing to see a single snap against the Packers, there is no question Brown has locked down the starting job at left cornerback.

"He’s doing well," Carroll stated. "I’m not surprised from the information that we had early, and it said this is what he looked like. I’m talking all the way back to camp when we started going with him. He’s coming through and earning himself a spot.”

Rewinding back to April, the Seahawks made just three picks in this year's draft. Second-rounder Dee Eskridge just returned after an eight-week absence due to the concussion he suffered in Week 1, and sixth-rounder Stone Forsythe has yet to play his first career snap. So Brown proving useful has been a saving grace for an otherwise disappointing, minuscule draft class.

With the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and other excellent receiving talents remaining on the docket, Brown will continue to be tested over the next eight weeks. And there will almost certainly be days that opposing offenses significantly increase his volume of targets whether he opens the door for it or not.

But from everything he's shown so far, he'll be ready for the onslaught that's sure to come his way.