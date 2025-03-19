NFL insider: Sam Darnold ‘bound to fail’ if Seahawks don't address top problem
For those who believe that football is just about quarterbacks, Super Bowl LIX was a great reminder that the game of football revolves around the men in the trenches. The Philadelphia Eagles’ top-ranked defense pummeled Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the tune of six sacks, and limited Andy Reid’s running game to 49 yards on 11 attempts (Mahomes actually had 25 of those yards on four carries.
New Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold knows a little something about attempting to stay out of harm’s way when it comes to the pass rush. His final appearance with the Minnesota Vikings saw him sacked nine times, tying an NFL postseason record, in a 27-9 loss to the Rams in the wild card round?
Why the revisionist history? Darnold joins a team that managed to win 10 games in 2024 despite poor play from its offensive line. The Seattle Seahawks ranked 28th in the league in rushing yards per game, and allowed 54 sacks. That latter total was tied for the third-most in the league this past season.
Hence some wise words from an NFL analyst or two. This via The Athletic (Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini). “It sounds like Seattle wanted to keep both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. Instead, they got younger and cheaper by adding Sam Darnold. Newly signed Cooper Kupp, who fits as a zone beater and mentor for third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, joins defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as the other premium veteran additions.
“But the Darnold experiment is bound to fail if the Seahawks run it back with their dreadful offensive line. So far, they’ve only added backup offensive lineman Josh Jones. Not good.”
That “so far” could change sooner than later. On Wednesday, the ‘Hawks were meeting with blocker Dillon Radunz on Wednesday. The 2021 second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans started a career-high 15 games this past season.
As has been well documented, Seattle’s offensive front graded out poorly (31st in the NFL) in 2024. Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday also noted the deficiencies on the interior of the unit. This past season, Geno Smith absorbed 50 of those 54 sacks. Mike Macdonald’s club doesn’t need any déjà vu on that front when it comes to Darnold this fall.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading Seahawks for two big trades, first wave of free agent signings
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft goes defense first & second
Seahawks OL target ranked among top 5 remaining NFL free agents
NFL analyst compares Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to ‘tavern ham’