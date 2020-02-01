SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (1/31/20) - 3 Seahawks Earn Performance Bonuses

CorbinSmithNFL

As part of the league's proven performance escalator for late round picks, Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson, and Tedric Thompson are due a lucrative raise in 2020. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith discusses why each player received the escalator and how it could impact Thompson's future in Seattle, investigates four veteran free agent options the Seahawks may consider, and breaks down Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Locked On Seahawks (1/30/20) - Will Seahawks Let Shaquill Griffin 'Travel' in 2020?

Looking to become a true shutdown corner, Griffin wants to move with the NFL's top receivers. But should Seattle let him?

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

Should Seahawks Target Veteran TE Greg Olsen?

Seattle has a clear and obvious need for upgrades at tight end. Olsen indicated he still wants to play for a contender. Could this be a potential fit for both parties?

CorbinSmithNFL

nmenert177777

Big Walt now adding a RED jacket to his collection! https://twitter.com/BigWalt71/status/1223456105558233088

CorbinSmithNFL

Russell Wilson: K.J. Wright and Duane Brown Among NFL's Most Underrated Players

Following their notable 2019 performances, quarterback Russell Wilson believes that linebacker K.J. Wright and left tackle Duane Brown deserve a lot more credit for Seattle's success as a team.

Thomas Hall10

Ex-Seahawk Takes Long, Winding Road to Super Bowl LIV

Denied his chance to play in the big game on multiple occasions, Mike Person’s story of determination and perseverance finally has a happy ending leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami.

CorbinSmithNFL

Does Josh Gordon Have a Future with Seahawks?

Still residing in the Pacific Northwest, Gordon remains on indefinite suspension from the NFL. If he’s reinstated, again, will Seattle be open to giving him another opportunity?

CorbinSmithNFL

nmenert177777

Do you think Seattle should let Shaquill Griffin "travel" with the best receivers for other teams? …

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Address Offensive Line in Latest Mock Draft

Taking advantage of a strong offensive line draft class, Seattle lands two tackles and a guard to help protect Russell Wilson and adds depth at several other key positions.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Special Teams Player of the Year

While it took time for them to find their way onto field on offense and defense for Seattle, two rookies made the most of their first NFL seasons by carving out roles as core special teams players.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara Set to Welcome Third Child

Making the announcement on Instagram while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, Wilson and Ciara will have their second child together.

CorbinSmithNFL