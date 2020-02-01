Locked On Seahawks (1/31/20) - 3 Seahawks Earn Performance Bonuses

As part of the league's proven performance escalator for late round picks, Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson, and Tedric Thompson are due a lucrative raise in 2020. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith discusses why each player received the escalator and how it could impact Thompson's future in Seattle, investigates four veteran free agent options the Seahawks may consider, and breaks down Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers.