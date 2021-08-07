Analysis: 3 'On the Bubble' Seahawks Heading Into Sunday's Mock Scrimmage With Momentum

Ty Dane Gonzalez takes a look at three players on the back end of the Seahawks' roster who he believes have the most momentum heading into the team's mock scrimmage on Sunday.

It's arguably been some time since the Seahawks have had the competition they boast throughout their roster this summer. Heading into Sunday's mock scrimmage at Lumen Field, three players on the back end of the roster have especially stood out.

Check out the video above as reporter Ty Dane Gonzalez goes over a trio of names he believes have the most momentum right now.