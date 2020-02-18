Locked On Seahawks (2/17/20) - Assessing Jadeveon Clowney's Market

Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, Jadeveon Clowney made it clear he would prioritize signing with a contender over money in free agency. However, a recent report suggests he will be looking for a market-setting deal next month. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest speculation surrounding Clowney and what it means for Seattle's chances to re-sign him, share their thoughts on the first two weeks of XFL action, break down three NFL draft prospects on "Mock Monday," and more.