Locked On Seahawks (2/17/20) - Assessing Jadeveon Clowney's Market

CorbinSmithNFL

Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, Jadeveon Clowney made it clear he would prioritize signing with a contender over money in free agency. However, a recent report suggests he will be looking for a market-setting deal next month. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest speculation surrounding Clowney and what it means for Seattle's chances to re-sign him, share their thoughts on the first two weeks of XFL action, break down three NFL draft prospects on "Mock Monday," and more.

Has Jadeveon Clowney Already Priced Himself Out of Return to Seahawks?

Seattle would love to have Clowney back for 2020 and beyond. But if the defensive end has changed his preference towards breaking the bank rather than playing for a contender, he will be wearing a different uniform in September.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Kloeruss

Seahawks in XFL Week 2 Report: Keenan Reynolds Comes Up Clutch in Dragons' Victory

After a quiet XFL debut, Reynolds corralled a 68-yard touchdown from Brandon Silvers to give the Seattle Dragons their first lead of the season and left CenturyLink Field rocking.

CorbinSmithNFL

Demaryius Thomas Would Be Welcome Mentor to Young Seahawks Receivers

Thomas isn't the All-Pro caliber talent he once was, but if Seattle wants to add an affordable veteran with leadership intangibles to the mix, he'd be an ideal option to consider catching passes from Russell Wilson.

Nick Lee

by

Dillon88

Bo Pelini, Heavy Techniques, and Pete Carroll's Seahawks Defense

Matty F. Brown

Will Seahawks Consider Re-Signing WR Paul Richardson?

Injuries continued to plague Richardson after signing a multi-year deal with Washington. Now with his career at a crossroads, could a return to Seattle be in the cards?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Nax Prime

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Reagor

Fast, shifty, tough-minded receivers have thrived in Seattle during the Pete Carroll era. Could an electric weapon out of TCU find similar success to Golden Tate and Tyler Lockett?

CorbinSmithNFL

Per usual, plenty of fans hoping Seahawks draft Washington players. Harris would be a decent fit.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Offseason Profile: DK Metcalf

During an impressive rookie season, Metcalf threatened several franchise rookie records and with much room left to improve, he looks poised to become a superstar catching passes in Seattle.

Thomas Hall10

Free Agent TE Greg Olsen Negotiating with Seahawks, Two Other Teams

After a quick free agency tour featuring three visits, Olsen plans to make a final decision on where he will be playing in 2020 in the near future.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/14/20) - What's to Love in the NFC West Heading Towards 2020?

Corbin Smith, Bear Mader, Brian Peacock, and Bo Brack wrap up Crossover Week with some Valentines Day predictions!

CorbinSmithNFL