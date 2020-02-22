SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/21/20) - Assessing Justin Britt's Future in Seattle

CorbinSmithNFL

After tearing his ACL in Week 8, many speculated Justin Britt had played his last game in Seattle. But now four months removed from surgery, the veteran center is making tremendous progress and remains on the Seahawks roster. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss Britt's future with the team, analyze four potential free agent targets for the Seahawks, and enter the draft war room to trade down in the first round of April's draft.

Jerry Rice, Seahawks legend...

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Trade Down, Fill Numerous Needs in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

Putting his trade down skills to good use once again, Seahawks general manager John Schneider adds an extra day two pick to fill numerous needs on offense, defense, and special teams.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Should Add 'Snacks' to Offseason Grocery List

Seattle may need to replace Jarran Reed and Al Woods, who will be an unrestricted free agents next month. Could Damon Harrison be the next veteran defensive tackle to thrive in the Pacific Northwest?

CorbinSmithNFL

Best of Show: Revisiting Elite Seahawks NFL Scouting Combine Performances

Another group of NFL hopefuls set to travel to Indianapolis next aiming to improve their stock before April's draft. In the past 10 years, which current and former Seahawks enjoyed the most success at the scouting combine?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks C Justin Britt Making Strides in ACL Recovery

After suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 8, Britt has progressed to lifting weights and may have a chance to participate in Seattle's offseason program.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Zeosstud

Locked On Seahawks (2/20/20) - Will Everson Griffen Reunite with Pete Carroll in Seattle?

After playing three seasons for Carroll at USC, Griffen could opt to go "full circle" and continue his career with the Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

DK Metcalf reflects on one of the craziest stories to be revealed after the draft.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

ChaseRiddell41

Extra practice squad slots and potentially a larger active roster as part of new CBA. Thoughts?

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Seahawks Show Interest in Veteran DE Everson Griffen?

After opting out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent, there could be mutual interest between Everson Griffen and the pass rush-needy Seahawks.

Thomas Hall10

Unwrapping NFL's Proposed CBA Changes and How They Impact Seahawks

With a new CBA close to being ratified, both NFL owners and players appear to have their eyes on the bottom line by adding additional playoff teams to the mix. But is it the right move?

CorbinSmithNFL