Locked On Seahawks (2/21/20) - Assessing Justin Britt's Future in Seattle

After tearing his ACL in Week 8, many speculated Justin Britt had played his last game in Seattle. But now four months removed from surgery, the veteran center is making tremendous progress and remains on the Seahawks roster. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss Britt's future with the team, analyze four potential free agent targets for the Seahawks, and enter the draft war room to trade down in the first round of April's draft.