Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks 30-17 Loss to Vikings

Outclassed by Kirk Cousins and an explosive Vikings offense, the Seahawks fell apart during the second half in Minneapolis, failing to score any points and allowing three long scoring drives in a 30-17 defeat to drop to 1-2 on the season.

Ready to put this abysmal performance in the rearview mirror, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez share their final thoughts on a putrid outing by coach Pete Carroll's defense, why scheme may be a bigger issue than personnel for Seattle on that side of the ball, an up-and-down effort by a short-handed offensive line in front of Russell Wilson, and much more in the video above!